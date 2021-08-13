The Lore of Braddock’s Path and Braddock’s Gold
True Story or a Tall Tale, it’s still the stuff of local legend
They say to achieve success, one must at first walk in the footsteps of leaders who have been there before. If that philosophy is true, every time you travel from Lavale to Cumberland using Braddock Road, you are destined for greatness.
Braddock's Road was indeed created to cross the ridgelines of the Appalachian Mountains during the French and Indian War. And British and Colonial American troops began cutting through 122 miles of Maryland and Pennsylvania woods to reach Fort Duquesne at the forks of Ohio and what is now Pittsburgh. They were roughly following an ancient Lenape Indian trail. The portion of the trail most commonly used by motorists today intersects through Queen City.
During the early days of our nation’s history, more than 2,400 men traveled the trail for federal business including George Washington and Daniel Boone and of course, their leader – the incomparable British General Edward Braddock. It is said Braddock even sat with Thomas Cresap and drank ale at his house in Oldtown.
The trail needed to be widened by six feet on each side in order to accommodate the horse-drawn wagons pulling canons. The troops then only averaged about two miles a day. Their expedition ended on July 9, 1755 after they were ambushed by 1,200 French and Indian soldiers.
The “attack” occurred on the banks of the Monongahela at what is now Braddock seven miles short of Fort Duquesne. Braddock was mortally wounded at this event and died four days later. His grave is now part of the Fort Necessity National Battlefield. There is also a marker on the spot where he was shot and oddly, there is a “Burial Site Marker” for Braddock located smack dab in the middle of Kennywood Amusement Park by the entrance to the log flume ride.
And Braddock is said to have left something else behind in our mountains – something besides a road many of us travel. He is said to have stashed a treasure of gold that could be somewhere in our foothills. Legend is he anticipated an ambush of some sort and buried what was reported to be gold coins for payroll and gifts for the Native Americans with the intent of coming back for it – but he was wounded and died and was never able to retrieve his treasure.
As far back as 1878, Dr. Frank Cowan – a noted historian of the time -- wrote of it: “There was hardly a foot of ground between Cumberland and Pittsburgh which hadn’t been dug up in the hunt.”
British researcher Chas J. Gilliss wrote in 1954 that an archivist looking over some papers “discovered by accident the secret of this buried treasure.” A committee was supposedly sent from Great Britain to locate the gold but again, it was never found.
Tom Headley, executive director of Westmoreland Heritage, told our sister publication, the Johnstown Tribune Democrat in 2019 that even if gold had been buried or left behind it would either have been discovered or obliterated by development by now. “It would be a stretch to think that the gold would still be there,” he said. “But it's an interesting story.”
It is also said that Braddock’s ghost actually haunts the spot where the gold is buried because he is determined no one unworthy will ever recover it.