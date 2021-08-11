The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Out
& why the capture of Crook and Kelley was “personal”
In 1863, Gen. Benjamin Kelley had arrested Capt. John McNeill’s wife, daughter and 4-year-old nephew. The group escaped shortly after their arrest and made their way to John McNeill’s headquarters in Moorefield, West Virginia. When Capt. McNeill heard what had happened, he said, “General Kelley will regret that, for I will go into Cumberland and kidnap him and carry him off.”
This was a bold threat because Cumberland was one of the most well-defended cities in the Union. The city was essentially under martial law, with about half of the population of 16,000 made up of Union soldiers. The city was a hub of transportation activity, which is why it was important to the Union. The National Road had started in Cumberland and the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal had ended there. Keeping Maryland’s Queen City safely in Union control helped keep soldiers, equipment and goods flowing quickly throughout the North.
Capt. McNeill died from wounds he suffered in a raid on Nov. 10, 1864, and was not able to follow through on his threat. His son, Jesse, took over command of the ranger company at the tender age of just 18 and decided to fulfill his father’s wish. Not only did he hate Kelley for the same reason his father did, but he also learned through a Confederate spy that Kelley had eyes for McNeill’s woman.
Mary Clara Bruce lived in Cumberland and Jesse had courted her before the war. Once the fighting between the Union and Confederacy began and Jesse had to stay away from the city, word reached him that Kelley had started dating the young woman – a singer who was appearing at her own show inside Barnum Opera House downtown.
The plan was put together and intelligence from Cumberland and the location of Kelley was gathered. They started out on a cold February night, climbing over a snow-covered mountain, crossing a river and ending up on what is now U.S Route 220.
During a stop at one farm, they found out that not only was Kelley in town, but so was Gen. George Crook. They swiftly amended their plan to include kidnapping Crook as well.
The Rangers bluffed and forced their way through Union pickets along the road and reached Cumberland around 3 a.m. Infantry squads patrolled the streets instead of police, but on this cold night, more often than not the soldiers were huddled around fires to keep warm. A few times the Rangers were questioned as they rode their horses down Greene Street, but they knew the countersign and said that they had dispatches for the generals.
The Rangers continued up Baltimore Street toward the Barnum House and Revere House, the hotels where Kelley and Crook were staying. At the Barnum House, the Rangers separated into four groups. One group went to the stables to gather the horses there. Another group went to the telegraph office to destroy the equipment and cut the lines. These actions would delay any pursuit or notification of Union forces to the south, giving the Rangers time to get to safety. The final two groups went to find the generals.
The kidnappings were carried out so quietly that other guests and officers who were sleeping in adjoining rooms were not disturbed.
Later that night, actress Mary Bruce actually still went on stage at the Barnum Opera House. One of her numbers in the show was “And I Kissed Him Before He Left” to which a heckler in the audience shouted out “No, you didn’t…you didn’t have damn near enough time!”