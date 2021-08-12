The Story of Cumberland’s First and Only “First Lady”
Special to Allegany Magazine
Oh, Elizabeth!
Elizabeth Lowndes was born into the family of a successful Cumberland merchant, Richard Lowndes and Louisa Black. Sent as a young girl to the Patapsco Institute, Elizabeth was schooled in “advanced female education” and leadership programs. This training served her well later in life when she was married to Lloyd Lowndes Jr. in 1869. By 1892 he was elected as Governor of Maryland making Elizabeth First Lady.
The couple served Maryland as the only gubernatorial couple from Allegany County then and still. As First Lady of Maryland, Elizabeth was well known as being a congenial conversationalist, a much required skill for the spouse of a politician. Women’s histories are often not detailed in history books but in correspondences you will find just what sway the measured words of a politician’s wife over dinner or tea can have in later negotiations. Mrs. Lowndes was also known as an affable hostess, entertaining guests from many walks of life. Her ability to placate opposing politicians and charm many allowed her husband’s agendas to often pass smoothly over paths she had paved in forming relationships. She was even said to have been able to make jovial the notoriously uncharismatic President Benjamin Harrison.
Later in life, Elizabeth chose to use her life of privilege engaging in philanthropic endeavors. She was heavily involved in the Emmanuel Episcopal church on Washington Street participating in their programs and outreaches. She was a charter member of the Cumberland Civic Club, early supporter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals and aided her daughter in establishing a tuberculosis hospital in the area. After her husband passed in 1905, Elizabeth served on the board of Lady Governors of the Exposition of Jamestown. She was known to donate to civic needs freely such as purchasing a fire engine for the city of Annapolis when they found themselves in need.
Sadly, when she passed in 1922 she was poorly eulogized by the Baltimore Sun which focuses merely on her bloodlines rather than her personal successes. The Sun reported of the former First Lady from Cumberland:
“She possessed the indefinable distinction that belonged to a day when breeding was more essential than bookishness, and when social culture ranked higher in woman's realm than university degrees or political ambition . . . [she] was what is meant by true womanhood, by the rare combination of what used to be called high breeding with strength of character and spiritual power.”
The Lowndes family donated several elegant pieces of Victorian era furniture to the Gordon-Roberts House which are proudly displayed still today as articles of Elizabeth Lowndes’ legacy.