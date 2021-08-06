Good Life
When You Think of “Home,” What Comes to Mind?
By C.J. CANGIANELLI
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
Quick. Without even giving much thought to it, what landmark, tradition, legend, building, person, place or thing comes to the top of your mind when I say “Allegany County, Maryland?” That’s the question I posed to Allegany Magazine readers and some of your responses were surprising, heartwarming, and made me smile. Let’s take a look at all the things that remind you of home!
Places
“The WTBO Sign.”
Sean McCarty
“The Frostburg telephone towers on 36.”
Keith Neilson
“The fountain on the downtown mall.”
Courtney Crislip
“Baltimore Street. Have watched it change a good bit over 52 years I lived here.”
Marc Bochy
“Furnace Park.”
Sarah Lynn
“When I'm at Fort Cumberland Emporium and talk to people who have come home for a visit, they always mention that they made a stop at Coney Island for a couple of sweat dogs.”
Becky McClarran
“I just moved my dad back after 60 years. I remember him talking about Coney Island being the best. So yesterday I went down and got him one. The smile on his face was so worth it.”
Susan Gilpin
“Coney Island Hot dogs.”
Lesa Wigger
“The Masonic Temple and Episcopal Church and the Blue Bridge.”
Lisa Carr
“Dan’s Mountain and Dan's Rock.”
Regina Spiker
“Joes Viaduct Restaurant. It’s been a constant in my life since I delivered morning papers there when I was 13.”
Patricia Wilt
“My mother was from Paw Paw. It took me years to find out that when she and her siblings talked about going to the ‘big city,” they meant Cumberland! So every time someone talks about going to the city, I smile.”
Nita Ostroff
“My home place in Mapleside that’s been in my family almost 84 years.”
Debbie Hudson Powell
“D'Atri's steak subs!”
Ali Kitzmiller Rice
“The libraries.”
Sarah McGuire
“My farm in Oldtown.”
Crystal Pendergast
“Lonaconing Furnace Park and Silk Mill. My grandfather worked at the Silk Mill.”
Laura Martin
“Frostburg bologna! B & B Country Meats. I have friends that moved away from here and have to get some every time they are in town.”
Kathy Diehl
“Livvy’s ice cream.”
Michelle Herrell
“Constitution Park- especially the pool.”
Sharon Derlan
“M&M Bakery.”
Kathy Park
“The canal, scenic railroad, and Lovers Leap.”
Claire Balderson
“Caporale’s Bakery.”
Joy Cowgill
People
“My mother.”
Heather Wolford
“The fire companies meeting the kids coming back from games with the lights and sirens!”
Ashley Renee Comire
“Ed Mullaney. If there was anything going on downtown, he was a fixture on the downtown mall. I absolutely love this man. He is missed greatly!”
Jennifer Cowgill
Events
“Heritage Days!”
Angela Taylor Barncord
“Allegany County Fairs .... Food, Entertainment, Fireworks, Family Fun.”
Kevin Knippenberg
“The tree lighting.”
Allison Drew
“Derby Day in Frostburg.”
James DeCarlo
“Story hour at Washington Street Library.”
Lisa Olinger
“When the city is Red, White and Blue for Homecoming.”
Krista Durst
So, what do you think of when you think of “Home?”