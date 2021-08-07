On the Road Again
When’s the last time you stopped at the Tollhouse?
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Admit it. Confess. It’s been quite a while since you actually pulled the car over and stopped at the Lavale Tollhouse isn’t it? I know I know. It’s always been there. But there’s a reason it’s always been there – it’s famous. The tollhouse in Lavale is the last remaining tollhouse among hundreds that used to be located along the National Highway – the first government sponsored program to build a road going east to west across the nation – and it all began in Allegany County. And the very first toll – or the very last (depending on the direction of travel), was collected at the gate in Lavale.
As far as the house itself, the structure is said to be simple yet quite remarkable in its design and function. And yes, the actual tollhouse keeper and his family lived here. Imagine traveling the turnpike and stopping at someone’s house to pay the fee before you swung into Pittsburgh?
The Lavale house is reported to have been built in 1833 – although some accounts have the building under construction between 1835 and 1836. It is considered a “common bond brick, two-story structure” but what makes it unique is its design. The Lavale Toll House was built to look like a gatehouse, lending it its interesting shape. The two-story brick structure has seven sides; five are equal in length while two are longer. The tollhouse has seven sides--a basic polygon. And here is where things get architectural interesting. The five northern sides, of equal length, form equal angles, one to the other. The two south adjacent sides are longer, and they meet at a right angle. A one-story gable-roofed brick addition with a flush chimney in each outer gable end is appended to both of the longer sides. A later frame one-story wing at one time filled in the square space between these additions. It was demolished in the mid-20th century and a reconstructed structure for utilities will again fill in the "square space." The polygon portion of the building contains one unheated room on each floor. The stair winds upward from the west wing. A one-story Tuscan-columned porch extends around the five outer sides of the polygonal portion, and a decorative, non-functional cupola tops the peaked roof. This cupola appears in a 1905 photograph, but not in photographs dated to 1907 or 1949. It has likely been reconstructed based on the original photograph. The one-story porch is also missing from the latter day photographs. Each outer side of the second floor of the polygonal portion of the building contains a 6/6 sash window with louvered shutters, which also appear in the outer face of each wing, and the first-story polygonal faces adjacent to the wings. The north side of the polygonal section contains the entrance, originally consisting of double doors. For each adjacent diagonal side, at the first story level, stuccoed panels, the size of window masonry openings, provide space for the toll rate sign.
The main living area of the structure contains a public lobby, dining room, small kitchen, and a family room with fireplace. A very narrow set of enclosed stairs leads to one bedroom surrounded by windows which would have afforded those living here 360 degree views of the property.
The toll house is a historical site that is open to visitors at all times. Interpretive signage available on site and guests can peer inside the toll house to sneak a peek of eras ago. Historic plaque indicates fees for wagons, animals and pedestrians to use road.
The significance of this little house lies in the fact that the National Road – also called the Cumberland Road -- was constructed completely using federal funds to link Cumberland with the Ohio River. Known as the “Gateway to the West,” the road became the principal artery of transportation to the trans-Appalachian West. Ownership of the road was turned over to the individual states, and shortly after accepting its portion, Maryland's legislature established a rate schedule and began building toll-houses.
The La Vale Toll House was the very first such structure to be erected. It later served as the “model” home for all other toll houses – not just in Maryland but across the country. It seems fitting and ironic then that the first remains the last.
Toll houses were built along the National Road as a result of a reported national debate that lasted more than 25 years. The argument was over whether or not the federal government should be responsible for funding road improvements. While there was agreement on the idea that those who used the road should help defray maintenance costs, it was also thought unconstitutional for the federal government to charge tolls. The debate was finally resolved when it was decided to transfer ownership of the National Road to individual states. After Maryland accepted ownership, an elaborate system of rates and fares was established based on the estimated amount of damage different vehicles and animals could cause the road. During the La Vale Toll House's first year of operation, almost $10,000 was collected. Toll collectors earned $200 a year and the employee and his immediate family could live in the house for free as long as they remained employed by the state.
Today, motorists can follow Route 40 like folks did nearly 200 years ago. Beginning in Cumberland, the drive in Allegany County would include the historic Narrows; visiting the famous Fruit Bowl, parking the car and taking a look up at the 1,000 feet of cliffs and mountains overhead; watching Will’s Creek flow toward the Potomac; rock climbing in Locust Grove; hiking or biking the trail that runs parallel to the National Highway until the Trestle Bridge; stopping to shop or dine at many of the chains and Mom and Pop businesses and restaurants; and then eventually following the road into Downtown Frostburg, Finzel, Grantsville, and all points west. .
The National Road’s “mile marker” one is in Cumberland. Traversing “Old Route 40” one can see mile marker signs counting the miles from Cumberland and to the next destination. In downtown Columbus, for instance, a marker still stands touting 227 miles to Cumberland and 0 Miles to Columbus. And these markers continue as far as the National Road stretches – perhaps proving the old adage that all roads indeed lead home.