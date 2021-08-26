Who says there’s nothing to do?
None of us here at Allegany Magazine subscribe to that old tired expression that there is nothing to do here in Mountain Maryland. If someone claims to be bored here, they have not been outside lately! If after reading this edition cover to cover, you are still not convinced of the plethora of summer adventures that still await, we offering the following – well – offerings. The staff of Allegany Magazine recently put our collective heads together to present you with what we think is a pretty complete and comprehensive list of pretty cool and fun activities to keep the boredom at bay. Now … if you need any of us – we will be outside playing until the street lights come on and we hear our Moms calling from the back porch!
GET OUTSIDE!
In Allegany County…
CAMP POTOMAC
Scout Camp Road
Oldtown, Maryland 21555
Call: 301.729.1300
Limited public camping and two cabins are available near Green Ridge State Forest and the Potomac River between September and May.
C&O CANAL NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK AND TOWPATH
13 Canal Street
Cumberland Maryland 21502
Call: 301.739.4200
184.5 miles of adventure from Georgetown to Cumberland, Maryland!
C&O CANAL NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK MUSEUM
13 Canal Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.722.8226
Located in the C&O Canal National Historical Park and Allegany County Visitor Center, the C&O Canal National Historical Park Museum offers interactive and educational displays about the history of the C&O Canal and the city of Cumberland. ...
CONSTITUTION PARK
Fort Avenue
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.759.6636
A family-friendly park and recreation area with two large playgrounds, several pavilions available for rental, and a Summer Daycamp program.
DANS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK
Recreation Road
Lonaconing, MD 21539
Call: 301.895.5453
Dans Mountain State Park serves as a day use seasonal recreational facility that covers 481 acres and offers a wide variety of wildlife, streams,scenic beauty, and an Olympic-sized, heated swimming pool.
GET OUT & PLAY! OUTFITTERS
Western Maryland Railway Station
Second Floor
13 Canal Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.876.7529
The area's most experienced Outdoor Recreation Specialists. Let us plan your next adventure - let us help you "Get Outside & Play!"
GREAT ALLEGHENY PASSAGE
13 Canal Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Connecting Pittsburgh, PA to Cumberland, MD, the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) trail offers 150 miles of scenic and well-maintained rail-trail, ready for your biking or hiking adventure.
GREAT EASTERN TRAIL
Green Ridge State Forest
The Great Eastern Trail is a 1,600-mile, long-distance hiking trail, stretching from Alabama to the Finger Lakes in New York. The trail passes through Maryland by connecting to the C&O Canal Towpath from Hancock, Maryland, heading west.
GREEN RIDGE STATE FOREST
28700 Headquarters Drive NE
Flintstone, Maryland 21530
Call: 301.478.3124
Green Ridge is full of opportunities for the adventurous, including a challenging and scenic mountain biking trail; canoeing, kayaking, and angling on the Potomac River; and backpacking on a 24-mile hiking trail, with new Adirondack-style shelters.
LAKE HABEEB
12500 Pleasant Valley Road
Flintstone, MD 21530
301-722-1480
Lake Habeeb, located within Rocky Gap State Park, is Allegany County's premier location for lakeside fishing, hiking, paddling, and camping.
MOUNTAINSIDE BIKE TOURS
108 Decatur Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.722.4887
"You Pedal, We Pamper." Packaging trips along the C&O Canal and the Great Allegany Passage and all points between.
PAW PAW TUNNEL
Paw Paw Tunnel
Oldtown, MD 21555
Call: 301.739.4200
The Paw Paw Tunnel - Celebrating 170 Years!
ROCKY GAP STATE PARK
12900 Lakeshore Drive
Flintstone, Maryland 21530
Call: 301.722.1480
Call: 800.432.2267
rockygap.statepark@maryland.gov
Rocky Gap State Park offers year-round activities for nature lovers on 3,000 acres of rugged mountain beauty.
ROCKY GAP STATE PARK AVIARY
12900 Lakeshore Drive
Flintstone, Maryland 21530
Call: 301.722.1480
rockygap.statepark@maryland.gov
Scales & Tales is an educational program using injured, non-releasable birds of prey and reptiles native to Maryland
WHEELZUP ADENTURES
A Downtown Cumberland tour and accessory company committed to facilitating access to the outdoors where recreation, self-discovery, spiritual renewal, and mental healing occur.
https://www.wheelzupadventures.com/
In Garrett County
SWALLOW FALLS STATE PARK
Swallow Falls State Park
222 Herrington Lane Oakland MD 21550
301.334.9180
HERRINGTON MANOR STATE PARK
Herrington Manor State Park
222 Herrington Lane Oakland MD 21550
(301) 334-9180
DEEP CREEK LAKE STATE PARK
898 State Park Road Swanton MD 21561
(301) 387-5563
NEW GERMANY STATE PARK
349 Headquarters Lane Grantsville MD 21536
(301) 895-5453
CASSELMAN RIVER BRIDGE STATE PARK
US Route 40 Grantsville MD 21536
(301) 895-5453
WOLF DEN RUN STATE PARK
890 North Hill Rd Kitzmiller MD 21538
(301) 334-9180
SANG RUN STATE PARK
3735 Sang Run Road McHenry MD 21541
(301) 387-7067
GARRETT STATE FOREST
222 Herrington Lane Oakland MD 21550
(301) 334-2038
SAVAGE RIVER STATE FOREST
127 Headquarter's Lane Grantsville MD 21536
301-895-5759
POTOMAC GARRETT STATE FOREST
1431 Potomac Camp Road Oakland MD 21550
(301) 334-2038
BIG RUN STATE PARK
349 Headquarters Lane Grantsville MD 21536
(301) 895-5453
APPRECIATE THE ARTS
ALLEGANY ARTS COUNCIL
9 N Centre Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.777.2787
CES AT FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
101 Braddock Road
Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Call: 301.687.3137
CUMBERLAND THEATRE & CREATIVE ARTS CENTER
101 North Johnson Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.759.4990
EMBASSY THEATRE
49 Baltimore Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 240.362.7183
FSU STEPHANIE ANN ROPER GALLERY
Fine Arts Building
101 Braddock Road
Frostburg, MD 21532
Call: 301.687.4797
MANHATTAN CENTRE GOLF & GALLERY
50 N Centre Street
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.777.0021
MOUNTAIN CITY TRADITIONAL ARTS
25 East Main Street
Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Call: 301.687.8040
THE HAZEN GALLERY AT ALLEGANY COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
12401 Willowbrook Rd SE
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
Call: 301.784.5005
THE PALACE THEATRE
31 E Main Street
Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Call: 301.687.0921
THINGS YOU CAN STILL DO THIS SUMMER:
CYCLE THE GREAT ALLEGHENY PASSAGE OR C&O CANAL TOWPATH
With outfitters that will set you up with bikes and shuttles, you can’t go wrong with a family cycling adventure on either the Great Allegheny Passage trail or the C&O Canal Towpath, which meet right in the heart of Cumberland, MD. Chosen by National Geographic as one of the “Top Fall Trips in the World,” The Great Allegheny Passage winds through Maryland’s mountains and along Wills Creek, giving cyclists majestic mountain views. Connecting to the C&O Canal Towpath in Cumberland, MD, the system of trails extends from Pittsburgh, PA, to Washington, DC.
EXPLORE ROCKY GAP STATE PARK
Located in the 3,000-acre Rocky Gap State Park, Lake Habeeb is a 243-acre man-made lake and a favorite place for outdoor recreation. The lake is known for having “the bluest water in the state” and offers public beaches for swimming, fishing areas, camping, and pavilions and day-use areas. Kids and families can rent pedal boats, kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards for use on the lake, and the park offers multiple easy to moderate hiking trails around the lake and campgrounds.
COOL DOWN IN THE DANS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK SWIMMING POOL
Dans Mountain State Park, a 481-acre state park located in Lonaconing, MD, offers an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a giant water slide, making this the perfect place for kids and families to cool down on a hot summer day. Bonus feature - on chilly days, the pool is heated to maintain the perfect temperature! The park also offers pavilions, which are available by reservation and great for picnicking, and a fishing pond.
VISIT THE FSU PLANETARIUM AT THE MULTIMEDIA LEARNING CENTER
The Planetarium features a full-dome theatre, state-of-the-art digital projection system, and an observatory with a robotically mounted 14” Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. The Multimedia Learning Center also provides shows and events to enrich the understanding of our place in the universe. Catch a Full-Dome Movie, the Wednesday Sky Tours, or Science Saturdays and enjoy learning about the universe with the whole family.
MARVEL AT THE MARYLAND/WEST VIRGINIA MODEL RAILROAD EXHIBIT
An HO and G Scale model railroad layout authentically depicts the B&O Railroad, the Western Maryland Railroads, and the Cumberland to Connellsville railroad. Reproduced in 1/87th scale for spectators, the exhibit includes scenery depicting our surrounding area, including the Shank’s Coal Mine, Will’s Creek, Lover’s Leap in the Narrows, and the Potomac River. Enjoy the model railroad located in the Jockey Club building, south of the main Grandstand at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
MEET THE BIRDS OF PREY AT THE ROCKY GAP STATE PARK AVIARY
Rocky Gap State Park offers the Scales and Tales educational program using injured, non-releasable birds of prey and reptiles native to Maryland. This one-of-a-kind program allows visitors the opportunity to view wildlife up close and hear the tales of how the animals became part of the program. Modified hours from Memorial Day to Labor Day allow visitors to observe feeding and training of the birds. Or, for a service charge, visitors may reserve a private Critter Encounter or Aviary Tour.
PLAY A ROUND OF PAINTBALL
Does your family enjoy a little outdoor extreme sports? Featuring two paintball parks in Allegany County, Warrior Mountain Paintball and Savage Fame Paintball Park, this is a fun activity for groups of all sizes. Groups will be fully outfitted with necessary safety gear, cartridges and paint balls, and the parks are suited for beginners and beyond.
SOLVE THE PUZZLE AT THE EXIT STRATEGY ESCAPE ROOM
Gather your friends and family to look for clues, open locks, decipher messages, and solve puzzles, all while trying to beat the clock and escape the room. Exit Strategy’s “Through the Looking Glass” is an Alice in Wonderland themed room with a more linear story line, perfect to bring along the kids.
TASTE YOUR WAY THROUGH THE ALLEGANY COUNTY ICE CREAM TRAIL
Featuring nine locations across Allegany County, from roadside stands to old-fashioned ice cream parlors, the Ice Cream Trail is full of frozen dairy delights that will lead you and the whole family to an ultimately sweet ending.
THROW AXES AT FORE AXES
Offering a wide variety of fun! Visit the premier, private axe-throwing, and golf simulator experience lounge located in Downtown Cumberland. Fore Axes is the only facility in western Maryland that gives its guests private throwing lanes, golf bays, and indoor bocce lanes packaged with 1-on-1 coaching before your reservation time begins.
TAKE A SELF GUIDED CRAFT BEVERAGE TOUR
1812 BREWERY
13006 Mason Road, NE
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
BASECAMP COFFEE
108 Greene St.
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
CAFÉ MARK
37 Baltimore St.
Cumberland, MD 21502
CHARIS WINERY & DISTILLERY
Shops at Canal Place
16 Howard Street Bldg-B
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
CLATTER COFFEE
15 S Broadway
Frostburg, Maryland 21532
DIG DEEP BREWING CO.
2 Howard Street, Suite B
Cumberland, Maryland 21502
HOLY GROUNDS COFFEE
1223 A National Hwy
La Vale, Maryland 21502
LOCUST POST BREWERY
31706 Old Adams Rd.
Little Orleans, MD 21766
THE TOASTED GOAT
11 W Main Street
Frostburg, Maryland 21532
TRADER’S LANDING COFFEE HOUSE
21311 Garrett Highway
Oakland MD 21550
TAKE IN A FARMER’S MARKET
Now through October
CANAL PLACE FARMERS MARKET
Canal Place
13 Canal Street
Cumberland, Maryland
DOWNTOWN CUMBERLAND FARMERS MARKET
Baltimore Street
Cumberland, Maryland
FROSTBURG FARMERS MARKET
City Place
14 S Water Street
Frostburg, Maryland