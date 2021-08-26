stuff to do collage

The staff of Allegany Magazine recently put our collective heads together to present you with what we think is a pretty complete and comprehensive list of pretty cool and fun activities to keep the boredom at bay.  Now … if you need any of us – we will be outside playing until the street lights come on and we hear our Moms calling from the back porch!

 Photo Credits: Mandela Echefu, Shane Riggs, Penny Knobel-Besa, Michael Hunter Thompson, Cody Steckman, Tyler Drew Clayton, Johnny Morris, City of Cumberland, and Bill Merlavage

Who says there’s nothing to do?

 

Enjoying the Great Outdoors and Beyond here in Western Maryland

 

Compiled by Allegany Magazine staff

GET OUTSIDE!

 

In Allegany County…

 

 

CAMP POTOMAC

Scout Camp Road

Oldtown, Maryland 21555

Call: 301.729.1300

bsapotom@gmail.com

Limited public camping and two cabins are available near Green Ridge State Forest and the Potomac River between September and May.

C&O CANAL NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK AND TOWPATH

13 Canal Street

Cumberland Maryland 21502

Call: 301.739.4200

choh_information@nps.gov

184.5 miles of adventure from Georgetown to Cumberland, Maryland!

C&O CANAL NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK MUSEUM

13 Canal Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.722.8226

choh_information@nps.gov

Located in the C&O Canal National Historical Park and Allegany County Visitor Center, the C&O Canal National Historical Park Museum offers interactive and educational displays about the history of the C&O Canal and the city of Cumberland. ...

CONSTITUTION PARK

Fort Avenue

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.759.6636

A family-friendly park and recreation area with two large playgrounds, several pavilions available for rental, and a Summer Daycamp program.

DANS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Recreation Road

Lonaconing, MD 21539

Call: 301.895.5453

Dans Mountain State Park serves as a day use seasonal recreational facility that covers 481 acres and offers a wide variety of wildlife, streams,scenic beauty, and an Olympic-sized, heated swimming pool.

GET OUT & PLAY! OUTFITTERS

Western Maryland Railway Station

Second Floor

13 Canal Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.876.7529

The area's most experienced Outdoor Recreation Specialists. Let us plan your next adventure - let us help you "Get Outside & Play!"

GREAT ALLEGHENY PASSAGE

13 Canal Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

admin@GAPtrail.org

Connecting Pittsburgh, PA to Cumberland, MD, the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) trail offers 150 miles of scenic and well-maintained rail-trail, ready for your biking or hiking adventure.

GREAT EASTERN TRAIL

Green Ridge State Forest

The Great Eastern Trail is a 1,600-mile, long-distance hiking trail, stretching from Alabama to the Finger Lakes in New York. The trail passes through Maryland by connecting to the C&O Canal Towpath from Hancock, Maryland, heading west.

GREEN RIDGE STATE FOREST

28700 Headquarters Drive NE

Flintstone, Maryland 21530

Call: 301.478.3124

Green Ridge is full of opportunities for the adventurous, including a challenging and scenic mountain biking trail; canoeing, kayaking, and angling on the Potomac River; and backpacking on a 24-mile hiking trail, with new Adirondack-style shelters.

LAKE HABEEB

12500 Pleasant Valley Road

Flintstone, MD 21530

301-722-1480​

Lake Habeeb, located within Rocky Gap State Park, is Allegany County's premier location for lakeside fishing, hiking, paddling, and camping. 

MOUNTAINSIDE BIKE TOURS

108 Decatur Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.722.4887

mountainsidebikes@gmail.com

"You Pedal, We Pamper." Packaging trips along the C&O Canal and the Great Allegany Passage and all points between.

PAW PAW TUNNEL

Paw Paw Tunnel

Oldtown, MD 21555

Call: 301.739.4200

The Paw Paw Tunnel - Celebrating 170 Years!

ROCKY GAP STATE PARK

12900 Lakeshore Drive

Flintstone, Maryland 21530

Call: 301.722.1480

Call: 800.432.2267

rockygap.statepark@maryland.gov

Rocky Gap State Park offers year-round activities for nature lovers on 3,000 acres of rugged mountain beauty.

ROCKY GAP STATE PARK AVIARY

12900 Lakeshore Drive

Flintstone, Maryland 21530

Call: 301.722.1480

rockygap.statepark@maryland.gov

Scales & Tales is an educational program using injured, non-releasable birds of prey and reptiles native to Maryland

WHEELZUP ADENTURES

A Downtown Cumberland tour and accessory company committed to facilitating access to the outdoors where recreation, self-discovery, spiritual renewal, and mental healing occur.

https://www.wheelzupadventures.com/

In Garrett County  

 

SWALLOW FALLS STATE PARK

Swallow Falls State Park

222 Herrington Lane Oakland MD 21550

301.334.9180

HERRINGTON MANOR STATE PARK

Herrington Manor State Park

222 Herrington Lane Oakland MD 21550

(301) 334-9180

 

DEEP CREEK LAKE STATE PARK

898 State Park Road Swanton MD 21561

(301) 387-5563

NEW GERMANY STATE PARK

349 Headquarters Lane Grantsville MD 21536

(301) 895-5453

CASSELMAN RIVER BRIDGE STATE PARK

US Route 40 Grantsville MD 21536

(301) 895-5453

WOLF DEN RUN STATE PARK

890 North Hill Rd Kitzmiller MD 21538

(301) 334-9180

SANG RUN STATE PARK

3735 Sang Run Road McHenry MD 21541

(301) 387-7067

GARRETT STATE FOREST

222 Herrington Lane Oakland MD 21550

(301) 334-2038

SAVAGE RIVER STATE FOREST

127 Headquarter's Lane Grantsville MD 21536

301-895-5759

POTOMAC GARRETT STATE FOREST

1431 Potomac Camp Road Oakland MD 21550

(301) 334-2038

BIG RUN STATE PARK

349 Headquarters Lane Grantsville MD 21536

(301) 895-5453

APPRECIATE THE ARTS

 

ALLEGANY ARTS COUNCIL

9 N Centre Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.777.2787

 

CES AT FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

101 Braddock Road

Frostburg, Maryland 21532

Call: 301.687.3137

CUMBERLAND THEATRE & CREATIVE ARTS CENTER

101 North Johnson Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.759.4990

EMBASSY THEATRE

49 Baltimore Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 240.362.7183

FSU STEPHANIE ANN ROPER GALLERY

Fine Arts Building

101 Braddock Road

Frostburg, MD 21532

Call: 301.687.4797

MANHATTAN CENTRE GOLF & GALLERY

50 N Centre Street

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.777.0021

MOUNTAIN CITY TRADITIONAL ARTS

25 East Main Street

Frostburg, Maryland 21532

Call: 301.687.8040

THE HAZEN GALLERY AT ALLEGANY COLLEGE OF MARYLAND

12401 Willowbrook Rd SE

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Call: 301.784.5005

THE PALACE THEATRE

31 E Main Street

Frostburg, Maryland 21532

Call: 301.687.0921

 

THINGS YOU CAN STILL DO THIS SUMMER:

CYCLE THE GREAT ALLEGHENY PASSAGE OR C&O CANAL TOWPATH

With outfitters that will set you up with bikes and shuttles, you can’t go wrong with a family cycling adventure on either the Great Allegheny Passage trail or the C&O Canal Towpath, which meet right in the heart of Cumberland, MD. Chosen by National Geographic as one of the “Top Fall Trips in the World,” The Great Allegheny Passage winds through Maryland’s mountains and along Wills Creek, giving cyclists majestic mountain views. Connecting to the C&O Canal Towpath in Cumberland, MD, the system of trails extends from Pittsburgh, PA, to Washington, DC.

EXPLORE ROCKY GAP STATE PARK

Located in the 3,000-acre Rocky Gap State Park, Lake Habeeb is a 243-acre man-made lake and a favorite place for outdoor recreation. The lake is known for having “the bluest water in the state” and offers public beaches for swimming, fishing areas, camping, and pavilions and day-use areas. Kids and families can rent pedal boats, kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards for use on the lake, and the park offers multiple easy to moderate hiking trails around the lake and campgrounds.

COOL DOWN IN THE DANS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK SWIMMING POOL

Dans Mountain State Park, a 481-acre state park located in Lonaconing, MD, offers an Olympic-sized swimming pool with a giant water slide, making this the perfect place for kids and families to cool down on a hot summer day. Bonus feature - on chilly days, the pool is heated to maintain the perfect temperature! The park also offers pavilions, which are available by reservation and great for picnicking, and a fishing pond.

VISIT THE FSU PLANETARIUM AT THE MULTIMEDIA LEARNING CENTER

The Planetarium features a full-dome theatre, state-of-the-art digital projection system, and an observatory with a robotically mounted 14” Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. The Multimedia Learning Center also provides shows and events to enrich the understanding of our place in the universe. Catch a Full-Dome Movie, the Wednesday Sky Tours, or Science Saturdays and enjoy learning about the universe with the whole family.

MARVEL AT THE MARYLAND/WEST VIRGINIA MODEL RAILROAD EXHIBIT

An HO and G Scale model railroad layout authentically depicts the B&O Railroad, the Western Maryland Railroads, and the Cumberland to Connellsville railroad. Reproduced in 1/87th scale for spectators, the exhibit includes scenery depicting our surrounding area, including the Shank’s Coal Mine, Will’s Creek, Lover’s Leap in the Narrows, and the Potomac River. Enjoy the model railroad located in the Jockey Club building, south of the main Grandstand at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

MEET THE BIRDS OF PREY AT THE ROCKY GAP STATE PARK AVIARY

Rocky Gap State Park offers the Scales and Tales educational program using injured, non-releasable birds of prey and reptiles native to Maryland. This one-of-a-kind program allows visitors the opportunity to view wildlife up close and hear the tales of how the animals became part of the program. Modified hours from Memorial Day to Labor Day allow visitors to observe feeding and training of the birds. Or, for a service charge, visitors may reserve a private Critter Encounter or Aviary Tour.

PLAY A ROUND OF PAINTBALL

Does your family enjoy a little outdoor extreme sports? Featuring two paintball parks in Allegany County, Warrior Mountain Paintball and Savage Fame Paintball Park, this is a fun activity for groups of all sizes. Groups will be fully outfitted with necessary safety gear, cartridges and paint balls, and the parks are suited for beginners and beyond.

SOLVE THE PUZZLE AT THE EXIT STRATEGY ESCAPE ROOM

Gather your friends and family to look for clues, open locks, decipher messages, and solve puzzles, all while trying to beat the clock and escape the room. Exit Strategy’s “Through the Looking Glass” is an Alice in Wonderland themed room with a more linear story line, perfect to bring along the kids.

TASTE YOUR WAY THROUGH THE ALLEGANY COUNTY ICE CREAM TRAIL

Featuring nine locations across Allegany County, from roadside stands to old-fashioned ice cream parlors, the Ice Cream Trail is full of frozen dairy delights that will lead you and the whole family to an ultimately sweet ending.

THROW AXES AT FORE AXES

Offering a wide variety of fun! Visit the premier, private axe-throwing, and golf simulator experience lounge located in Downtown Cumberland. Fore Axes is the only facility in western Maryland that gives its guests private throwing lanes, golf bays, and indoor bocce lanes packaged with 1-on-1 coaching before your reservation time begins.

 

 

TAKE A SELF GUIDED CRAFT BEVERAGE TOUR 

 

1812 BREWERY

13006 Mason Road, NE

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

BASECAMP COFFEE

108 Greene St.

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

CAFÉ MARK

37 Baltimore St.

Cumberland, MD 21502

CHARIS WINERY & DISTILLERY

Shops at Canal Place

16 Howard Street Bldg-B

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

CLATTER COFFEE

15 S Broadway

Frostburg, Maryland 21532

DIG DEEP BREWING CO.

2 Howard Street, Suite B

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

HOLY GROUNDS COFFEE

1223 A National Hwy

La Vale, Maryland 21502

LOCUST POST BREWERY

31706 Old Adams Rd.

Little Orleans, MD 21766

THE TOASTED GOAT

11 W Main Street

Frostburg, Maryland 21532

TRADER’S LANDING COFFEE HOUSE

21311 Garrett Highway

Oakland MD 21550

TAKE IN A FARMER’S MARKET

 

Now through October

 

CANAL PLACE FARMERS MARKET

Canal Place

13 Canal Street

Cumberland,  Maryland

DOWNTOWN CUMBERLAND FARMERS MARKET

Baltimore Street

Cumberland, Maryland

FROSTBURG FARMERS MARKET

City Place

14 S Water Street

Frostburg,  Maryland

