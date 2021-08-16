It is a festival in its fifth year in 2021 for 13,000 reasons.
The Fifth Annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival
If you think modern day politics are dramatic and divisive, you should been living in Allegany County in 1791. Demonstrations and protests have been around since this nation began – and the very first one on record has a Cumberland connection.
The Whiskey Rebellion, also known as the Whiskey Insurrection, was a tax protest against a new law that required whiskey makers and whiskey distilleries to pay a fee. This “whiskey tax” was the first tax imposed on a domestic product by the newly formed federal government. It became law in 1791, and was intended to generate revenue to help reduce the national debt. It was believed money could be generated to help pay bills incurred by the Revolutionary War.
The tax was immediately resisted by farmers in the western frontier regions -- more specifically in Appalachian Mountain states like Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky who were long accustomed to distilling their surplus grain and corn into whiskey. In these regions, whiskey was sufficiently popular that it often served as a medium of exchange. Many of the residents were also war veterans who believed the new law was offensive to their years of service.
Whiskey was a popular drink, was easily produced from excess grains and farmers were known then to supplement their meager incomes by operating small stills and selling their bottled libations. And most of the farms taking an immediate hit on the new federal law were right here in Allegany County. Farmers here were distilling their excess grain into whiskey, which was easier and more profitable to transport over the mountains than the grain itself.
Throughout counties in Pennsylvania and Western Maryland primarily, protesters used violence and intimidation to prevent federal officials from collecting the tax. Resistance came to a climax in July 1794, when a U.S. Marshal arrived near Bedford, Pa. to serve warrants to distillers who refused to pay the tax. Instead, more than 500 armed men attacked the fortified home of tax inspector General John Neville. President George Washington responded by sending peace commissioners to western Pennsylvania to negotiate with the rebels, while at the same time calling on governors to send a militia to enforce the tax.
Once the governors had assembled the militia, Washington then traveled with troops in tow to review the progress of the military expedition. This would be the first and only time a sitting American President led troops into the field. And that happened right here in Allegany County. Washington first met with representatives in Bedford (on the site of what is now the Jean Bonnet Tavern) and then travelled into Cumberland to review the southern wing of the army. As news of Washington's armed visit spread from county to county, the insurrection collapsed. Twenty people were arrested, however, and eventually, a federal grand jury indicted 24 men for high treason.
With 13,000 militiamen provided by the governors of Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, Washington then rode into Cumberland to suppress the insurgency. He stopped to inspect the troops he had assembled when he arrived in Allegany County. However, news of the army's arrival had already spread and the rebels Washington thought he would be meeting had all dispersed and there was no confrontation.
The Washington administration's suppression of the Whiskey Rebellion was actually met with widespread popular approval. The episode demonstrated the new national government had the willingness and ability to suppress violent resistance to its laws. It was therefore viewed by the Washington administration as a success, a view that has generally been endorsed by historians to this day.
As for the Whiskey Tax? It was repealed by an Act of Congress in 1801.
As a toast to Cumberland’s historical connection to the Whiskey Rebellion of 1791, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival was founded in 2016. Normally the festival coincides with the city’s Heritage Days Celebration and when that celebration was rescheduled so was this one. The Whiskey Rebellion Festival this year will be held on September 10.
Now in its fifth year and sponsored by the Community Trust Foundation, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival has become a major fundraiser for the Allegany Museum, which is eager to showcase some renovations and additions to the public at the event.
“We have to start listening to what our visitors and tourists here want and what they want is more quality things to do when they are here. This event will show what tourism and history can do when they work together,” says Allegany Museum director, Gary Bartik “This area is the roots of our founding fathers. This is where it all began. American history really does start here.”
We’ll raise a glass to that!
For more information about the event, visit https://whiskeyrebellioncumberland.com Tickets to the festival can also be purchased at Main Street Books in Frostburg or The Book Center on North Centre Street in Cumberland.