Yak-ety Yak… Hit Those Tracks
Combining Biking and Training, how the latest “thing to do “ is the thing to do!
Tracks and Yaks, the entity offering pedal bike rides on the railroad tracks between Frostburg and LaVale, is up and running.
The company began holding excursions in May around Memorial Day Weekend – and the outdoor activity is expected to hit its peak right about now – provided people can still reserve a ride. This new venture has become the thing to do this summer in Allegany County.
Riders can rent two- or four-seat rail bikes with aluminum axles, a hydraulic brake, and polyurethane wheels that fit railroad tracks. Tracks and Yaks are offering three time slots throughout the day for potential riders.
Adam and Julie Forshee, owners of Tracks and Yaks, said the company is coordinating with the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad to schedule the times of departure and return.
“We are open for business and working with the scenic railroad to make sure everything runs smoothly,” said Forshee. “We are booking up for the summer and it’s going very well.”
Del. Mike McKay, president of the WMSR board, said the companies are working to maintain communications.
“We are working with them,” said McKay. “Anything that brings more tourists to our area is a good thing.”
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted in March to lease rail space to the pedal car operator for rides between the Frostburg Depot and the Cash Valley Road area of LaVale.
Ashli Workman, country tourism director, said the U.S. has approximately 21 rail biking excursions around the country operating on abandoned rail lines or passive rail lines with scenic railroads.
“We had our opening last weekend and had almost 300 people between Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Adam Forshee told our Allegany Magazine’s sister publication the Cumberland Times-News in early summer. “We are getting people from all over. We’ve got things worked out and we will use radios to coordinate with the scenic railroad when they are operating.”
Tracks and Yaks can accommodate 36 riders per tour. Tracks and Yaks has hired 12 employees so far for the summer season. Forshee said Tracks and Yaks is the first rail biking outfit in Maryland.
For more information, including pricing and available dates, visit tracksandyaks.com. Anyone interested in working for the company is urged to send a message on the website.
Greg Larry is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News, the "big sister" publication to Allegany Magazine.