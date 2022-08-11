Reader Commentary
A Night at the Museums
For History Buffs, We Have Just the Exhibit
By ELLEN MCDANIEL-WEISSLER
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Allegany County is blessed with museums – museums of all kinds!
At these sanctuaries for the history buff, you can explore railroads and horse-drawn vehicles, the post enslavement lives of people of color, coal mining and Victorian fashions; artwork, kitchen utensils, the Underground Railroad and the stained glass of Tiffany Studios. You can sit at a desk in a one-room schoolhouse, gush over original drawings by Maurice Sendak and Tasha Tudor, learn how to “snub” a canal boat or see why George Washington had to duck to get into his headquarters at Fort Cumberland. It’s all here, right at our fingertips – but proximity and availability are not always one and the same.
Administering a museum is a full-time job. Being a docent (tour guide) in one requires training, charisma, a determination to impart your love of your subject to others, and the ability to do that in a compelling way. Having lots of museums requires finding lots of workers – and they are not only a specialized, hard-to-find breed, but in this day and age they can’t be expected to always just volunteer.
Still, an effort is being made in the county to get the local museums open on a regular basis, and in some cases to reopen them after the official Covid-19 lockdown.
Several months ago, I approached county tourism with a proposal to open the LaVale Toll Gate House between May and October on a regularly scheduled basis. This little gem of a building used to be administered and maintained by the Century Club, a collection of mostly elderly women (though not all a century old) and their single male member, local historian and guide Ansel Shircliffe. But over the years this task became too much for the ladies (and gentleman) and the job was taken over by the county. Budget difficulties and other priorities resulted in the toll gate house being closed all year ‘round, with the exception of when I would occasionally take motor coach tours there for a visit.
The iconic building is on all the local logos, signs and historical publications, so it seemed a shame that even county residents couldn’t get inside. When I approached the county with my idea, the county tourism folks and Commissioner Jake Shade were eager to cooperate. The place has been thoroughly cleaned and prepared for viewing, and with the help of some grant money, we’re off to the races.
Other museums are working hard now to open or reopen. The amazing Evergreen Heritage Center in Mt. Savage is another of these, adding docents and tour availability, as is the headquarters of the Allegany County Historical Society, the Gordon-Roberts House on Washington Street in Cumberland. The Allegany Museum on Pershing Street has always managed to maintain a large number of open days every year, but sites like the Union Grove One Room Schoolhouse, the F. Brooke Whiting Museum, the Michael Cresap house, the Magruder House (Women’s Civic Club) and others are still struggling. Sometimes it’s a matter of finding people qualified, knowledgeable and available to take on the work. But often it’s a matter of finding the money to pay these folks. But there is enthusiastic agreement that effort will be worth it, in the added benefit to the community, the school system, and the increase in tourism interest and revenues.
After all, with so much to offer, and large metro areas within day-trip distance, this county has the potential to become a destination mecca for folks from all over. So the museums are working hard to get their doors open.
“This is an important goal,” says Allegany County Historical Society President, Dave Williams, “not only for active museums in the county, but also for important sites like the Michael Cresap House and the Washington Headquarters, which are both important stops on the Washington Trail.”
Why now? What is motivating the movement to get county museums more reliably open to the public?
“The impetus for this movement,” Dave continues “is very much linked to changes in family and friend travel toward less structured exploration getaways – and these visitors are the major targets for (things like) the new Washington Trail. The most immediate barrier for our organizations is to find sustainable operating funds. Grants are available for special events and capital projects, but are not widely offered for staff and other operating overhead. Volunteers are wonderful resources but are not easy to find and not as dependable for committing to daily operations.”
And it is often difficult to find volunteers who are willing to undergo the intensive and specialized training necessary to becoming a museum docent.
Despite the obstacles, enthusiasm is high. Suzanne Trussell of Oxbow Cultural Research, which administers the Gordon-Roberts House, F. Brooke Whiting Museum and Union Grove Schoolhouse for the Historical Society, is jazzed about prospects for the future of local museums.
“The Allegany County Historical Society is buzzing with activity and happy to open our doors wide this summer,” she enthuses. “At the start of 2020, we had so many events planned! Then the pandemic happened. Though we stayed busy behind the scenes and offered tours by appointment, we haven't had regular tour hours for two years. Somehow through it all, we've grown our membership, and it's been thrilling to have such a wave of new people becoming engaged with the historical society!”
Museums are an adventure on your doorstep – and you never know what mysteries you might unravel hidden behind those doors!