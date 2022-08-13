Assignment: Allegany
Holiday 2022
It's beginning to look a lot like...
We’re planning our annual holiday issue and we need your help!
Has anyone ever told you your family Christmas card last year looks like it should be in a magazine? Do you have a photo of the sun setting right over the perfect winter storm? How about that snowman you were so proud of until the other kiddies knocked it down?
Lucky for you, you have connections.
Yes, we know the calendar says it's August and it’s 92.790 degrees in the shade right now, but here at Allegany Magazine, it's almost the “most wonderful time of the year! ‘
No…we are not kidding.
We are planning another special keepsake edition later this year that will feature your stories, photos and recipes that represent the holiday season throughout all of the Western Maryland region. And we want to make it the best one yet!
Allegany Holiday 2022 will include snapshots, stories and treats all submitted by you! And it will be a coffee table-worthy treasury holiday album you will want to get out with the holiday décor year after year.
Right now, we're asking for all of your holiday materials. Any and all of it. That’s right. Right now. In the heat of summer. Recipes. Photos. Stories. Original poems. Whatever you got that says “Happy Holidays,” send it.
Have a memorable moment? A cookie recipe you're always asked to share? We'd love to give it a publishing home.
Readers are asked to submit their holiday themed photos, stories, poems and recipes -- with as much written detail included as possible (please include the name of the photographer if it’s not you) to sriggs@times-news.com.
Not all submissions may be published and the Allegany Magazine staff reserves the right to refuse any material not appropriate for the edition.
Submissions are being sought starting right now through Friday, 5 p.m. September 2, 2022!