Days of our Shives
If Sports Center was a little less formal
It’s a sports show. It’s an entertainment podcast. It’s a local phenoneom that everyone wants to somehow be a part of.
Meet Shives and the Guys – a interactive audience participation video blog that appears on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. They would do TickTock too but they tend to talk too much.
“The show regularly started in 2019 called ‘All Pro Sports Show’ and the first episode was just me and later on I added two other guys -- Steve Mullen and Patrick Smith,” says Ryan Shives – one of the Shives of the show. “After a couple months we had to end the show because Patrick and myself moved elsewhere.”
But the dream did not die there. A year later, Ryan and his brother Rashaan revived the concept and named it “Shives and the Guys” and added six rotating members to the brand and broadcast.
“Our first guest was New York Jets Running back and former high school teammate Ty Johnson,” Ryan says. Yeah, we’ve heard of him. Not too shabby a premiere guest.
Imagine if Sports Center was a little less formal and casual. The conversations the men engage in usually rotate around athletics but have been known to delve into other topics like music or movies. Each man on the panel has his area of expertise and each one has his own favorite team which naturally leads to some heated and lively discussion.
The program steers clear of politics and religion and provides an interesting interactive forum for their audience members to stay engaged. The concept is simple but the conversations tend to flow from a respect, knowledge and pure love of all things athletic. This is anywhere from five to nine guys gathered in a testosterone filled Man-Cave talking about nothing but sports. Simple enough and it works. It’s definitely not The View.
“We specialize in sports … especially NFL football and high school football,” Ryan says. “We have a show every Sunday and once football season starts we will be running a show two and three days a week.”
And what’s next for Shives and the Guys? Well…naturally… Ryan says
“Merch. We have Merch coming soon.”
Find Shives and the Guys on Facebook by searching Shives and the guys; Twitter: @Shivesguys; Instagram: shivesguys or subscribe to their YouTube channel.