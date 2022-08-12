Good Life
Getting Your Groove Back and Putting Your Own Oxygen Mask on First
A column 15 years in the making
I love to see people becoming the best versions of themselves and Allegany County, Maryland has the cream of the crop when it comes to professionals whose job it is to educate and empower us. If you want to whip your body into shape, you turn to a personal trainer. Looking for tips to eat better while managing diabetes? Talk with a registered dietitian. Ready to get real about physical health issues- make an appointment with your doctor or nurse practitioner. Mental health or substance abuse concerns? Schedule time with a counselor. If your faith is shaky, go see your priest, pastor, or rabbi. Want to learn a second language, how to belly dance, or beekeeping? There are tons of continuing education courses available at the colleges. Even our furry friends can benefit from working with a pro.
But would you be surprised to know that you have your very own local Certified Master Life Coach who specializes in using the research on brain health, positive psychology, and holistic wellness to weave together courses and programs for you? Well, the area does have one such person…and surprise… it’s me.
I am proud to announce that I am celebrating my 15 year anniversary of being a Life Coach in September 2022. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with dozens of people one-on-one, teaching hundreds of people at the college and online, and reaching thousands as I’ve spoken to businesses, schools, and support groups plus my column here at the magazine.
Fifteen years ago, I made the switch from being a Mental Health Therapist to Coach. It was a natural transition. Knowing what people needed + feeling confident that I could provide education plus support = happier, healthier humans. Something that is much needed, wouldn’t you say?
When COVID rolled into our lives and with a future that was uncertain, I was briefly paralyzed with thoughts of, “How can I continue to serve my people if I can’t be with them in person?” Aaaaah! The anxiety. But we all had that stress for those two years, didn’t we? Figuring out new ways to do business and reach out. After giving myself a time-out to think on it, I threw myself into learning what I would need to do to move everything online. Then voila! What resulted were courses and workshops on online platforms and using Zoom to “see” my clients for individual sessions. This was even better, more convenient, because my students and clients could live anywhere, could chat with me from the comfort of their own homes, they wouldn’t have to spend gas to come see me, and we wouldn’t have to worry about catching the virus from each other. Winning! (This is me looking to the bright side of a scary situation)
One of my favorite things is researching life-improving information, assembling it together so that it flows well, then bringing it to my clients in a course, workshop, or to our individual sessions. What most people want to talk to me about is setting new goals, being more joyful, reinventing themselves during a transition such as recently retired or single, gaining confidence, managing stress in healthy ways, breaking bad habits, and changing their thought patterns. I’ve also helped quite a few people “declutter” over the last 15 years. What most people want when they ask for my help is what I think everyone wants but is unsure of how to go about getting – we want to simply be happy, healthy, and successful and share this positive vibe with others.
I begin by asking these questions:
Do you doubt your awesomeness?
Feel like you will never be good enough?
Does the voice in your head tell you that you can’t?
Have you allowed the opinions of others to influence your decisions?
Are you taking care of everybody else around you but neglect your own needs?
Do you make excuses for why your life is the way it is?
Have fears kept you from taking a chance or trying something new?
When I was younger, topics like self-care, mental health, habits, confidence, goals, and toxic relationships weren’t talked about so I became the person I needed then and you might need now. I went to Frostburg State University and earned my degree in Psychology and an MED in Education and Psychology. My education doesn’t end there, though. I’ve racked up several certifications and continue to read all things self-help. I’ve been helping people to heal and feel comfortable in their own skins since…maybe …oh…. The 90s.
I know there is a huge need for self-love and compassion because people are so critical of themselves, allowing toxic people and negative thoughts to get in the way of what could be a magical, meaningful life. I am here to shake things up, challenge you, and talk about the tough stuff, all while supporting you, offering feedback, and holding you accountable.
I currently have these courses available:
Journey to Self Love: 15 Activities To Get Your Groove Back
The Moxie Mindset: An Attitude That I Can Do the Hard AThings
Be The Hero Of Your Own Story
In addition to the courses that I teach, I also can work one on one with you in my office, virtually, by phone, and even in your home. You can even host a party and I will entertain your guests. Public speaking gigs are available too. If you or your teenager could benefit from my expertise and enthusiasm, let me know. There may be music, singing, and dancing. There may be art projects and vision boards with glue and glitter. You will create your own toolbox of tips, tools, and strategies for conquering doubt and getting your groove back. Even if your name isn’t Stella.
How can you help continue a mission to create little ripples of love, compassion, and kindness? You begin with yourself and then you spread it out to our families, communities, and the Universe. Have you ever flown in an airplane and sat through the presentation by the flight attendant? One of the things these helpful people say is in the event of an emergency, put your oxygen mask on before helping others. You aren’t going to be any good to anyone else if you are not getting what you need first.
You can register for courses on the Teachable platform by visiting www.couragecoachcj.teachable.com, check out the fall semester of Allegany College of Maryland for my course offerings. Or shoot me an email if you’d like to coachcjcangianelli@yahoo.com.
It’s time to take some time for you. And work on you and to be the person you need to be. And that’s what I do. And have been doing now for 15 years. And I look forward to doing more of it and meeting more of you so watch for me and my columns and my courses and even my car buzzing around town. Let’s keep in touch.