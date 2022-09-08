Have a seat….recline…get comfortable
Celebrating 75 years, what’s the secret to success at Burkeys?
The year is 1947.
And for the first time ever, the World Series is being broadcast on a new-fangled invention that has everyone buzzing -- this nutty motion picture box people can put in their livingrooms. It’s called a television.
Seeing the popularity of the device begin to grow and reach more people, Edward and Mary Burkey took advantage of the trend and opened an appliance store in Cumberland – calling it the Burkey TV and Appliance Company.
“Edward was my father in law and he had just returned home from World War II. Imagine, he fought in a war and came home and decided to open a store. In 1947. He wasn’t even 30 yet and he opened an appliance store to sell televisions,” says Kathy Burkey, the current owner of Burkey’s Furniture, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. “And people told him he was crazy to sell TVs. He was told it was a fad and wouldn’t last.”
As the business grew, the Burkeys opened a second store in Cumberland. The addition of the space allowed the small company to add some articles of furniture. But Ed Burkey was also unmoved as he watched the television industry grow. And Ed Burkey had an idea. What if homes could bypass the antenna on top of their TVs and instead be connected to a cable? That cable would then be connected to a main antenna that could “feed” all the televisions on the line. Mr. Burkey presented this idea to local banks and they were unwilling to loan him money. He ran line anyway and connected houses from Ellerslie to Cumberland on what was then the first “cable TV” line of its kind.
By 1951, the Burkeys wanted to expand again and so they looked at a building on National Highway in Lavale.
“And again, people told him he was nuts,” explains Kathy. “They warned him not to go to Lavale. They say nothing in Lavale ever had success. Everyone he talked to said he was crazy for locating to Lavale.”
The Lavale store allowed for more appliances and furniture to be sold. And although the sale of furniture was meant to be a sideline business – after all – you can’t watch cable TV if you don’t have a comfy chair – it was the furniture that brought people into the doors. And they have been coming back ever since.
“Subsequently, around this same time, the cable television part of the business was sold to folks in Cumberland who later founded the cable company and the focus for the family became appliances, electronics and of course, furniture,” says Kathy.
By the 1960s, the new decade ushered in another two story addition filled with furniture, bedding, flooring, appliances and small electronics. Now furniture sales were big business. Mid-century mod was in and everyone seemed to be redecorating. When Jackie Kennedy remodeled the White House, Americans took note. Interior design – once something that was a side project or not even given much thought at all – became an industry. Designers and interior decorators located to Allegany County. This was the era of thick shag carpet, beaded curtains, sunken livingrooms, and “space age” technology in kitchens and bathrooms.
And Burkeys simply bloomed. This became a golden period not just for Burkeys but for any company in the furniture and design business. And this is also the decade that saw John – Kathy’s husband – enter the family business.
“John graduated college and moved home and started working for the family business and stayed with the store until he passed away in 2019,” said Kathy. “He grew up in and with the store. When we met and got married, I was an accountant. I still am an accountant. That is my area of expertise. And I moved to Allegany County from Baltimore when we married because here is where the family business was located.”
In 1974, a house located next to the Lavale store was purchased and actually moved intact to another location and the Burkeys expanded again.
“We still call that addition the ‘new side’” Kathy laughs.
In 1975, the family phased out appliances and put their entire focus on fine furniture and flooring.
Founder Ed Burkey passed away in 1997. That same year, the family was hit by another tragedy. An offsite warehouse – located two miles from the store – was destroyed. Only through the generosity of other furniture retailers and suppliers were all the Christmas orders that year filled.
On the occasion of the company’s 70th anniversary five years ago, John Burkey was interviewed about the business his parents launched in 1947.
“Just like our economy, there have been some ups and downs,” he said. “It is sometimes challenging but it’s a good challenge. It’s been a rewarding career, much more personal in a community of our size and I’ve been met some wonderful people.”
John Burkey died in January 2019 and his mother, one of the founders of the original company, died nine months after her son at the age of 91. At that time, Kathy inherited and took over as owner.
“I never intended to be a furniture store owner but here I am. The owner now of the oldest furniture store in Allegany County and I actually couldn’t be more proud,” Kathy says. “We have great people who manage and run the store. People I could not do without – very loyal and wonderful people – some who have been with us for more than 30 years.”
Kathy jokes that she is not the authority on the history of the Burkey’s Furniture Store because she has “only been a Burkey for 50 of the store’s 75 years.”
“It never occurred to me 50 years ago when John and I got married and I moved here that I would someday be the one remaining to carry on the family tradition,” she says. “But 75 years is a wonderful legacy and something to be proud of.”
And what does Kathy Burkey today attribute to the successs of the store? After all, Burkeys is now one of the oldest independent furniture stores in not only the county but the state? Why?
“It’s about being local and supporting the local and having good people who work here,” she says. “We are selling to our neighbors, our friends, and our families. Why wouldn’t we want to continue to do that? The same people who buy our furniture are the same people we run into at the movies, and at the market and at church. I think that’s been the secret. Just support the local and love where you live.”
Editor’s Note: In September 2018 – four years ago this month – John and Kathy Burkey were awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award by the Community Trust Foundation.