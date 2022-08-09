Meet the 2022 Humanitarians of the Year
Sean and Terri McCagh will be honored next month by the Community Trust Foundation
The late Dr. Sean McCagh was described by his wife Terri as doing everything he set his mind to in a “big way” and that included helping his hometown. He had that special affection that draws people in and elicits support from even the most reticent of joiners. Dr. McCagh was a big idea man, and it was easy to fall in love with his exuberance and passion for whatever cause he was personally supporting.
Together, Sean and Terri were always looking for ways to improve the community by helping to provide a better life in this area for individuals. It began with the audacious idea of the Hooley Plunge, a wintertime swim in bone-chilling water for a good (and fitting) cause—the YMCA ice rink. Later, the special event would become a major fundraiser in the area for people with special needs. To date, it remains the number one fundraiser for Special Olympics and other non profit organizations in the area. The event has even been renamed in his honor.
This community held a special place in Dr. McCagh’s heart. He became concerned that young adults were leaving the area and deciding to make a life elsewhere. He knew that to convince young people to remain after their education was complete that they needed good jobs and enjoyable activities. And so Sean approached Frostburg State and was instrumental in launching the school’s Physician’s Assistants (PA) program. The McCaghs then set up an endowment to help local students afford their dreams of working in healthcare. The first graduating class of PAs from Frostburg State graduated last May. This magazine featured that program – including quotes from Sean – as the February 2021 cover story. And while it was a huge feature Sean had inspired. He did not live to read it. The edition was at press when Sean passed away.
The McCaghs also understood that young people wanted activities and experiences so when their adult son became interested in growing hops and brewing beer, another big idea was born. Terri says, “Sean was always thinking ahead.” The idea of a brewery wasn’t big enough. What if they created a brewery as a destination and event venue? What if this place became the kind of attraction where all ages gathered and enjoyed themselves? Something that was family-friendly but could also work as a first date spot or a gathering place for friends? It was something that the community needed. Renovating their barn project “snowballed” and the 1812 Brewery was born.
The 1812 Brewery was fitted with glass doors, lighting, plants, and other homey appointments to make it an inviting gathering place for the community. The family has opened it up to charity groups to host events so the organizations can avoid the costly overhead of having to rent a venue. The surrounding fields have attracted local soccer organizations that drop in after the games to spend a little extra time with one another playing lawn games or running around the playground while their families enjoy the relaxed atmosphere. The brewery also brings in local food trucks.
“We used local workers to help with the renovation because we wanted to bring in more jobs. We’ve also opened the event space as a spot to host reunions for families and schools,” Terri added. “Strengthening the community is such an important part of Sean’s life and legacy. The sense of community was something he loved about Cumberland.”
Terri is quick to tell people who ask about Sean and his hometown pride that he had “such a vision.” While her efforts as a board member for the Children’s League may not be as outwardly visible as her vivacious husband’s plans, she has been instrumental in helping the organization in its mission of bringing orthopedic surgeons to an underserved area quarterly, helping improve the quality of life for many.
The McCaghs built a legacy around big dreams and ideas that continue with their sons today. A legacy that parallels the Community Trust Foundation’s (CTF) mission and vison of caring for and investing in the community. CTF executive director Leah Shaffer shared: “We are pleased to honor the McCaghs as the 2022 Humanitarian Honorees—for their service and commitment to the region as well as their efforts to improve the quality of life for so many of the people in the area.” The celebration dinner event will be held on September 14, 2022 at Frostburg State University’s Lane Center. CTF is building a more vibrant community by connecting philanthropy for community good in our region of Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral Counties. For more info about the Humanitarian Event on September 14, visit www.ctfinc.org, email ctf@ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.