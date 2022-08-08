From the Editor’s Desk
“I promise…we’re not going anywhere”
Spotlighting 2022’s Faces of the Future and Clarifying some Questions
This is one of my favorite editions of the year – the 35 Under 35 Edition – the issue where we present you with the faces of people of a certain generation making positive changes here in their community.
Since 2015 we have brought you this 35 Under 35 feature and it has become not only a favorite of ours but of yours – you tell us. I can’t count the art openings and theatre productions I go to throughout the area where I am greeted with a smile because of this edition. And the comments I hear like “please keep doing this issue” and “I have someone for you to keep in mind for that issue next year.”
In a world of news where we so often feature the negative (or even the make believe) these are 35 real young people from right here at home who are making an actual positive influence. Some of you out there might call them millennials. And you might accuse them of having it “too good” and always keeping their heads buried in their cell phones.
We have – at times – unjustly judged this generation. Just like the generation before you doomed you to a scorched earth, we have unfairly labeled this generation. But in putting this edition together I noticed just how smart, savvy, scrappy, socially and politically active this generation is.
And so it is for that reason that Allegany Magazine likes to shine a spotlight on the future with this annual edition. We would like to remind you that the future of our community is in the good hands, the good brains, the good hearts and the good humors of the 35 people you are about to meet.
While each of the 35 featured is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all living or returning to the Allegany County area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
As you meet each of them, you are going to find out in their own words why this area is home and how they have found their “niche” in Mountain Maryland. These energetic, progressive, thoughtful, intelligent, determined, diverse, eager and ambitious young people represent a generation that sometimes get a worrisome grimace from those that are...shall we say...more advanced in life experience.
We invite you to read what these 35 have to say about why this area is home and how many of them are not just surviving but thriving here.
This year’s group of young people are truly redefining what it means to live, work and play here in Allegany County and our surrounding region. These 35 are great ambassadors and great promoters of what is possible right here at home.
Speaking of promotions, by now – this being August and all – you may have heard the news about me. In some form or another. Now, let me put it in writing – in this magazine.
Right on the heels of Allegany Magazine winning the Magazine of the Year award for the second year in a row, I was offered and accepted a regional editor’s position through the parent company that owns Allegany Magazine – this means (as of July 1) I became the managing editor of two flagship lifestyles magazines within the company -- Allegany Magazine and Johnstown Magazine.
I didn’t think I would need to address it personally as it seemed like a “no brainer” move to me – but I know how rumors and gossip can get so I wanted you to hear it from me personally – now that a month has passed since I accepted this opportunity.
First, let me state -- and in all caps if I may -- no matter what you are hearing or from what source – I promise you -- I AM NOT LEAVING ALLEGANY MAGAZINE. I have not and have no plans to move out of the area. (I actually just finished a $5000 sewer line project at my house so I am not going anywhere after paying for that). Allegany Magazine continues to be my “home office.”
All this means for me personally is that I have been traveling a bit more. I am editing more and writing and photographing less. For those of you who have picked up this magazine in the past and noticed that in some cases it appeared I wrote the majority of the stories, you will notice that will not be the case moving forward. And so here is where you come in and where you as a reader become more important and invaluable to Allegany Magazine. We are going to be relying on you to help us out more -- your material, your stories, your photos, your memories, and your ideas. I am going to be asking our readers for even more contributions and there will be a lot more chances to get involved and get your words and photos in the magazine moving forward. We are going to be featuring the work of our freelance writers and photographers more often. I actually think that could be a very a good thing for this publication because it means there will be more voices and more images in the magazine than ever before!
Again, my "home office" -- if you will – remains in Downtown Cumberland at Allegany Magazine. Allegany Magazine and I will be the “hub” for all operations. But on occasion when we need to do special photo shoots or I have to be physically present for interviews and events where I am needed, I will be at other locations and “on the road.” But I will also be accessible via email and social media and even by landline phone and this will always be home.
So…that said – no matter what you’ve heard or what you continue to hear – you have now heard it from me. Personally. I am not going anywhere. Allegany Magazine is not going anywhere. You are not getting rid of either of us that easily. I am just going to be a little busier and counting on you a lot more!
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine