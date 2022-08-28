Adam Duvall
26
Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? Being a part of Shives & The Guys, coaching baseball (little league and high school)
What was the first thing you did this morning? Stretched
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Fight the urge to go get Chick-fil-A
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? How wide my taste in music is
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Take a moment to admire some sort of nature
What do you do for fun? Mostly any outdoor activities (hiking, float the river, fishing)
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Taking long, scolding hot showers to the point where I usually run my hot water tank out
Why does Allegany County feel like home? The mountains and nature in the area makes it feel like home to me other than family and friends. The small town vibes that come with the area is something that makes you think of or describe it to others as home
What two words best describe you? Selfless and composed