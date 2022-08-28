Adam Duvall

26

 

Frostburg, Maryland

 

How would we know you? Being a part of Shives & The Guys, coaching baseball (little league and high school)

What was the first thing you did this morning? Stretched

 

What was the most challenging thing you did today? Fight the urge to go get Chick-fil-A

What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?  How wide my taste in music is

Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Take a moment to admire some sort of nature

 

What do you do for fun? Mostly any outdoor activities (hiking, float the river, fishing)

Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Taking long, scolding hot showers to the point where I usually run my hot water tank out

 

Why does Allegany County feel like home? The mountains and nature in the area makes it feel like home to me other than family and friends. The small town vibes that come with the area is something that makes you think of or describe it to others as home

 

What two words best describe you? Selfless and composed

