Alexander Blaine Looker
20
BelAir, Maryland (a small part of Allegany County)
How would we know you? I am the Emergency Medical Services Chief at Corriganville Volunteer Fire Company as well as an EMT with LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad and Allegany County Emergency Services. I graduated from Fort Hill in 2020 and was well-known in the band and on the field playing football, tennis, and basketball. I also participated with the Unified Sports Team (a program to help those with disabilities participate in sports).
What is the first thing you did this morning? I checked my ambulance over to make sure it was ready for whatever calls we got for the day. This means, checking all of the equipment, supplies, and engine of the ambulance to avoid issues later when we can’t afford to waste time.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging part of my day is always making decisions to better help my patients, community, and those I know to life a healthier and safer life.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to know? I want to be a Maryland State Police Officer and eventually be a flight medic with Trooper 5. I am also Mountain Maryland Search and Rescues only drone pilot at the moment.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Grab a cup of coffee!
What do you do for fun? My most recent hobby has become motorcycle riding. I spend time riding around town and riding with friends. I also spend a lot of time with my girlfriend. My other hobbies include photography, flying drones, golfing, and traveling.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I’m currently addicted to TikTok and spend entirely too much time on the app. It’s so easy to lose track of time.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up here and have had so much support from friends, family, and the community as a whole. You can’t find that just anywhere. I spend most of my time trying to continue to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
What two words describe you? Exuberant and genuine
