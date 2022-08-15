Amanda Lambert
34
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I just recently left a job as the store manager of Finishline where I was for almost 15 years. I was offered a position at ServiceMaster of Allegany County as the Janitorial Operations Manager back in October and jumped at the opportunity. Changing my career to a locally family owned business has allowed me more time to focus on my two children and their activities and more time for myself to focus on volunteering my time. You will also catch me on the Lew Lew Belle Boutique live sales from time to time. I love being a part of the Lew Lew crew and seeing a boutique here in Cumberland be so successful! I have sat on the board of multiple sports teams that my son has been on and have acted as team mom for all of the kids! I was on the board for the Cardinals peewee team and then helped with the merger and creation of the newer team, the Cumberland Renegades. I have also helped with Tri-State Alliance, and this year, the Washington Basketball organization. Starting this career at ServiceMaster has also allowed me the time to be more involved in Chamber events and more time to focus on my role as a board member for the Western Maryland Jaycees. For the Jaycees, I sit on the board as the Media Relations Representative. With the Jaycees, I put as much time in as I can. You will find me at nearly every Jaycees event! The role in the Jaycees that I am most proud of, is acting as a board member for the Jaycees Christmas Shopping Tour. We organize and plan a day of shopping for youth in our area. Being there to help families and see the joy on children's faces during the Christmas season, is the best feeling. I also helped organize the first Jaycees lights on the lake that took place last holiday season. It was a successful event that helped us raise money for our community. Giving back is something that is near and dear to my heart, I try and do anything I can to make a difference, no matter how small that may be. Another thing to add, my son and I help with Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child and do shoe boxes every year. It's a tradition for us! This coming holiday season will be our 9th year doing it.
What is the first thing you did this morning? My routine every morning starts around 5:15am. I wake up, my dog Tony gets up with me, and we go outside for a quick walk. Then we head to the kitchen where I start my coffee and while waiting, I give Tony his morning treat and we sit on the kitchen floor and talk. Clearly though, it’s more me talking and him listening.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The biggest challenge I faced today was beating the clock and getting both kids to their activities on time. I got off of work at 4:30, had my daughter to gymnastics at PKR for class from 5-6 and then back home and picked my son up and had him to basketball practice by 6:30pm. I beat the clock and everyone was on time for the day!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I can sit and watch the movie Grease and recite nearly every single word as it goes.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Tell my fiance', my kids, and my dog that I love them.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy different things such as, dinner with my girl friends, game nights at home, camping. I try and stay active!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I am obsessed with the ID channel and murder mysteries!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have grown up here and am raising my family here. This area is small, quaint, and unique. I love that when times get tough, or something happens, the community comes together and supports each other through good times and bad. This community always has a way of feeling like family.
What two words best describe you? Hardworking. Caring
