Editor's Note: Aryana was photographed and interviewed by Allegany Magazine just prior to winning the very first U.S. American Miss Pageant -- a national title with the event held in Florida earlier this year. That national win -- and the fact that she is the very first person to ever hold that title -- and she's local -- cinched her appearance as the cover of our August 2022 edition.
Aryana Briner
21
Currently live in Damascus, Maryland with roots in Allegany County
How would we know you? Since I was 5, I performed in musicals and childrens’ shows with Front & Centre Stage in Cumberland. I have held several local titles in the Miss America Organizations as Miss Mountain City’s Outstanding Teen in 2017, Miss Appalachia’s Outstanding Teen 2018 and Miss Frostburg 2020. I have also sung the national anthem at Heritage Days and the Frostburg Derby Day.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I scrolled on TikTok.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? My guitar class that just let out. We are learning fingerpicking patterns and some of them really tripped me up.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I love to listen to K-Pop! My favorite group is EXO.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Sing! Music has always been a release for me, so whether it is singing while playing the piano/ guitar or singing in the car with the windows down, music is an important part of my life!
What do you do for fun? My school offers dance classes taught by students once a week and I love to go to them.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Something strange is that I love Reality TV shows. Right now, my favorite is watching Dance Moms clips on YouTube.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My grandma still lives there, and there is nothing that feels like home more than Grandma’s house, but also, I would say the people and the community that they continue to build. I was very active and was fortunate to have excellent role models like Amy Davis, owner of Frostburg Dance Academy. While dancing there, I met Ms. Ticia, who runs the Frostburg Bridges Program. Then there is Amy Leasure and Teresa Whetzel, who sponsor local titles within the Miss America Organization, and Ms. Lindsay, with the Gordon-Roberts House at the time, who helped me pull off my Prince & Princess Tea Fundraisers. I also fell in love with musical theater while performing with all the talented kids at the time under the direction of Ms. Becky and Ms. Kim with Front & Centre Stage. It is impossible to mention everyone because there are just so many, but I hope I am continuing to make everyone proud as I continue my journey beyond the hills. I have always felt so much love from the community, and since home is truly where the heart is, all these special people and fabulous memories make Allegany County feel like home.
Meet all 35 of this year's "35 Under 35" as suggested and nominated by you, our readers, in the August 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- hard copies available at your favorite retailer, pharmacy and bookstore right now!