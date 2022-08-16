Ashley Canfield-Boyle
35
Cumberland Maryland
How would we know you? I am the sales manager for Reptilian Arts, a local pet store and reptile breeder in downtown Cumberland. Some of you may have participated in local fundraisers for the Hooley Plunge, Toys for Happiness, and Relay For Life with me while others have purchased art and curioisities from my online shop, Avicularia Antiques (named after my favorite species of tarantula).
What is the first thing you did this morning? I checked on all my spider babies that were in molt, as they sometimes have trouble growing out of their old exoskelton. Then it was time to feed everyone! I have a variety of pet reptiles, tarantulas, centipedes, and millipedes. Fifteen of them to be exact.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Packing up and shipping out thousands of insects and pet supplies for our online customers, as well as major wholesale accounts like zoos and fellow pet shops. There's no business like bug business!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I eat bugs! I believe as the world's natural resources are being depleted quicker than we can manage, we need to give serious thought to alternate protein sources that have a lower environmental impact. And you guessed it, insect farming is one of those sources! I believe if we can make it look and taste delicious then people won’t mind chowing down on dubia roaches or mealworms. I hope to one day expand into the edible insect business and help make a positive impact on the environment before it's too late.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend some quality time outdoors with my fiance, Rob and my two children, Karras and Luna. We love to hike our fave local spots like Rocky Gap, Dan's Mountain and the C&O Canal Paths.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy doing nature based art and taxidermy. I love being able to bring home treasures from the woods like bones, crystals and flowers to create with. I also really enjoy shopping for antiques and oddities. Did I mention I recently started my own online shop called Avicularia Antiques?
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love all things Halloween and Horror. My house is filled with vintage Halloween decorations all year round.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Besides being my hometown and where all my family are, I have always felt connected with nature and being in an area that is so rich and full of natural life makes me feel like I am right where I need to be.
What two words best describe you? Creepy Crawly
Meet all 35 of this year's "35 Under 35" as suggested and nominated by you, our readers, in the August 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine -- hard copies available at your favorite retailer, pharmacy and bookstore right now!