Ashon Cofield
28
Cumberland, Maryland
How would our readers know or recognize you? If you follow local sports/athletes, you would know me from my boxing achievements in the West Virginia area. I am a recently turned Professional Boxer. Prior to turning professional, I won three WV Toughman Contest Titles as well as an Amateur Boxing Title for New Line Championship Boxing in WV. I train and occasionally teach Functional Striking at B.C. Jiu Jitsu in Cumberland. I also work as a Network Administrator for IBM which I would assume 0 people know me for. Sometimes you don’t discern the impact you have on people, but with my actions and words, I always try to motivate and support people in everything that they do. It’s possible that the things I do have an impact on the people in this city and that means the world to me.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I let my two pugs outside and made my typical breakfast which consists of a peanut butter bagel and leafy greens smoothie.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I recently suffered my first loss in boxing for the first time in nearly five years. Today, I truly began to allow myself to move forward. To see the loss as a temporary setback, a test if you will where character can be built. Rather than letting this setback be my demise, I will use it to propel me forward.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Despite knowing absolutely nothing about contracting, I would like to buy an old house/Victorian style home in Cumberland and begin restoring it in the next few years.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Wind down at the end of it with my wife, Harley and Pugs, Max and Molly.
What do you do for fun? My hobbies include: Martial Arts (Boxing, Kickboxing, and Brazillian Jiu Jitsu), Fishing, Traveling, and Hiking.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Sometimes my desire to try new foods can lead me to trying some interesting things, but that’s about it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’ll start this by saying that growing up , all I planned to do was to move out of Cumberland because the life I had envisioned for myself didn’t seem possible here because all I ever heard growing up is that to make anything of yourself you would have to move to a place with better opportunities. As I began to grow older, my priorities and goals matured as well. I love my hometown and I couldn’t be more happy to say that I am still a resident here. Despite what I was told growing up, I have done quite well for myself in this area and I want to continue to do so. I want to raise a wonderful family here and give back to the city and the people of this city who are in need. I found that rather than turning my back on the city and deeming it as a lost cause that I would do everything in my power to support the city and the great people here. Cumberland feels like home because it seems impossible that any other place would suit me so well.
What two words best describe you? I tasked my wife with this one and she said “driven and generous.”
