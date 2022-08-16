Ava Breighner
17
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? You may have recognized me from local theatre productions or various community art shows! I’ve been performing since the age of four and have been in over 20 productions. I’m also a visual artist. In December, my first solo art exhibition will be held at the Cumberland Theatre. Also, you may see me working at the Queen City Centre Chick-Fil-A. Look for me this Fall at Frostburg State University, where I will be studying Visual Arts and Theatre.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I put on my makeup for the day. I think of makeup as an art and a way of self-expression. I am usually considering my schedule for the day while I do my makeup and try to reflect the tone I want to exude. I also find doing my makeup every morning to be self-affirming and a time for reflection and mindfulness before I go out to face the world.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Sit still. I’m actually sick the day that I’m writing this, so I have been trying to rest, however I find myself itching to do something or finish one of my many unfinished art pieces.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I can sleep through anything! I flew to England to visit my sister and explore the country. It was my first time flying and the plane lost power over Dublin, Ireland, and made an emergency landing. However, it didn't make it back to the runway when we went down. I slept through it all and woke up as everyone on the flight was cheering that we touchdown in one piece!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn't feel complete if I haven't made someone laugh. I would probably be considered a class clown, and I always try to get my friends or people I just met to laugh. I think comedy is a unifying skill, and I like to share my humor with people I think will appreciate it.
What do you do for fun? I love to create art, whether it's through performing or whatever artisan skill I decide to pick up that week. In between shows I usually am working on a painting or trying out a new medium that piques my interest, but I can never hold still for long and enjoy starting new projects.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I have a strange obsession with historical fashion. I often read up on the archaic trends of different centuries and like to incorporate motifs into my personal style.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I didn't always have an appreciation for where I live, but recently I've come to realize the mountains are my home. The community here is so supportive, and the area has an appreciation of the arts that most places don't. I'm lucky to call Cumberland my hometown and I know that no matter where I go I will always be welcomed back here.
What two words best describe you? Tenacious and eccentric
