Robert “Bobby” Smith
31
Cumberland, Maryland area
How would we know you? I grew up in Coney, and attended Westmar High School, up until my Senior year, in which I became part of the first graduating class from Mountain Ridge High School. From this time in my life, I would have been known for my athletics in basketball and football. Not long out of high school, and with a little bit of college experience, I decided I was meant for something more, and I enrolled in the United States Army. I am most prominently known in the area for my time spent in the service. I quickly rose through the ranks, and at 19, would find myself in the deadliest valley on the planet, known as the Korengal in Afghanistan. My past has been well documented by Discovery, in a documentary titled, “Taking Fire.” For any curious of experiences, I urge you to watch this footage, that we captured from our own helmets and other personal recording equipment.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Though it is not a daily struggle, today I found it extremely challenging to move past my injuries sustained during my time overseas.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am at work to bring a veteran and at-risk community assisted housing to Allegany County. The main idea is to have these communities as their own little “eco-system” (Meaning solar power with a large enough acreage to allow for community production of produce.) Using already set in place social programs like Hud who has a specific veteran's program. This would not just improve their lives but improve the local economy in the surrounding area. While providing these at-risk, individuals and families a safe place to get their ‘feet back under them.’
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day does not seem complete without some form of exercise or yoga. As I am prone to injury.
What do you do for fun? I am, and will forever be, a gamer. Adventure games are my go-to.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Cheeseburgers. The more patties the better.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? In my experience, it is a slower, more involved lifestyle. It’s about kids, and little league games, four-wheelers, and dirt-bikes. It’s about football and basketball, and all the sports and activities we can enjoy. But it’s not only that, it’s everything people enjoy from music and art to truck rallies. It’s a passion for life that does not exist elsewhere.
What two words best describe you? Adventure Seeker