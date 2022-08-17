Brayden Blocher
18
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Probably through gaming and social media. YouTube (4k), Instagram (32k) TikTok (54k) and also involved in fitness, mainly at the YMCA.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I do before breakfast is go for a walk and then make my bed.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Pushing myself in the gym everyday always trying to be better than I was the day before.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am a huge Star Wars fan.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Go to the gym and make sure my diet is on point.
What do you do for fun? Gaming and hanging out with my girlfriend and my family.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? It may not be strange but I always try to keep my diet on point but anything Reese’s will always screw up my diet. If I have a little bit, I can’t stop.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My friends and family make it home. It is mostly quiet and peaceful.
What two words best describe you? Determined and kind.