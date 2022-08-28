Brett Spiker

25

 

Cumberland, Maryland

 

How would we know you? Besides helping and assisting with Shives & The Guys technical support for Video/Audio, I also am a Gaming Video Creator on Facebook

What was the first thing you did this morning? I drank two bottles of water

What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing i did today was come up with new ideas on things to do.

What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?  I make some money from streaming video games.

Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink plenty of water  

 

What do you do for fun? Hangout with my family, and Stream video games.

Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in this area. I left previously for two years, and things just didn't feel right to me until I came back. Mostly my friends make this area feel like home 

 

What two words best describe you? Dedicated and motivated.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video