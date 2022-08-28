Brett Spiker
25
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Besides helping and assisting with Shives & The Guys technical support for Video/Audio, I also am a Gaming Video Creator on Facebook
What was the first thing you did this morning? I drank two bottles of water
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing i did today was come up with new ideas on things to do.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I make some money from streaming video games.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink plenty of water
What do you do for fun? Hangout with my family, and Stream video games.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in this area. I left previously for two years, and things just didn't feel right to me until I came back. Mostly my friends make this area feel like home
What two words best describe you? Dedicated and motivated.