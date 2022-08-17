Conner Ward
19
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I helped photograph (Ryan) Madison Marvin's photos for his article in the May 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I ground up some beans and made a fresh pot of coffee.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I like to listen to what I'd consider bad quality music. I like listening to bad quality punk, folk punk, lofi, and other music I find because of how raw it can make the music and I absolutely love how bad the music sounds. I even make nonsense creepypastas and what we think we can call an unorganized version of noise music on a YouTube channel I help run with Madison Marvin called As Weird As It Gets Productions
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Most days I like to try and at least drink a cup coffee. I don't try and go out of my way to drink a cup of coffee every day, and if I don't it's no big deal. When I do get in the mood, a good cup of coffee makes the day better, even if its at the end of the day.
What do you do for fun? For fun I like to play guitar with my best friends in a band called Skrotch Mouth, play old games from around the era a grew up with, PS2, Ds, Wii, etc. and hang out with my friends. One of my favorite things to do when I get the chance is go to Basecamp Coffee and get and amazing coffee with my best friend Madison a couple days throughout the week
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like making weird, nonsense creepypastas about original ideas and of some popular movies and TV shows along with making weird unorganized form of noise music with my friends on a YouTube channel called Close to Insanity Productions
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I've lived in Cumberland since a very young age and as I've grown up here I've learned to appreciate how beautiful the area is. From small alleys, to trains passing, to the view of my street and the one nearby out the window of my room
What two words best describe you? Weird and chill