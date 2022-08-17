Connor Eberly
28
Salisbury, Pennsylvania
How would we know you? I am the Allegany County Collegiate Representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. I played soccer at Mountain Ridge, Potomac State College, and Frostburg State University. I was the goalkeeper at Mountain Ridge when we won the State Championships in 2010 and 2011. I was awarded Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2011 season. I also served as a goalkeeper coach at Potomac State.
What was the first thing you did this morning? Spent about 30 minutes in prayer.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I ran a 10k.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I don't have internet or cable at my house.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend time in prayer.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy bowhunting, woodworking, and beekeeping.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I have dessert with every meal.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I love our mountains, woods, wildlife and the opportunity to live a rural lifestyle.
What two words best describe you? Laid-back and dependable.