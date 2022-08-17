Connor Eberly

28

 

Salisbury, Pennsylvania

 

How would we know you?  I am the Allegany County Collegiate Representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. I played soccer at Mountain Ridge, Potomac State College, and Frostburg State University. I was the goalkeeper at Mountain Ridge when we won the State Championships in 2010 and 2011. I was awarded Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2011 season. I also served as a goalkeeper coach at Potomac State.

 

What was the first thing you did this morning? Spent about 30 minutes in prayer.

What was the most challenging thing you did today?  I ran a 10k.

What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I don't have internet or cable at my house.

Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend time in prayer.

 

What do you do for fun?  I enjoy bowhunting, woodworking, and beekeeping.

 

Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I have dessert with every meal.

Why does Allegany County feel like home? I love our mountains, woods, wildlife and the opportunity to live a rural lifestyle.

What two words best describe you? Laid-back and dependable.

