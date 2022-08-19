Cullen Jacob
27
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I’m a paper collage artist; I choose the hidden details in any type of printed media I can get my hands on to cut it up and turn into something beautiful and unique. I’ve had my work featured at Basecamp Coffee Company, Gilchrist Gallery and the Allegany Arts Council (of which I’m a member.)
What is the first thing you did this morning? Woke up to a surprise in my bed….a little dog that was happy to see me.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Remembering as much as I could from my dream last night. I try to catch those subconscious details I had dreamt by writing them down to then incorporate into my collage work.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was born in Italy. When my mother and I moved to Cumberland to be with family, I had to unlearn whatever Italian I had picked up as a toddler learning to speak so I could go to public school at West Side Elementary just before I turned four.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Go outside- usually for a walk, or sometimes a drive.
What do you do for fun? I love to make music, or just tinker with sounds and make a lot of noise.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I’m shamelessly into watching really bad movies. Not the ones that deliberately try to be bad on purpose, unintentionally bad movies are my jam.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’m lucky to live in a part of town where I live within walking distance of pretty much everything; you don’t need to go very far to find whatever type of place you’re looking for.
What two words best describe you? Genuine and innovative