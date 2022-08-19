Emilia Porter
17
Frostburg, Maryland.
How would we know you? I'm involved in community theatre with Mountain City Center for the Arts, Kidspired, and Inspired Stages. I also dance and teach at MCCA. It's one of my favorite places to be. You may have seen me at DSS helping with holiday food distributions, under Friday night lights or on the basketball court at Mountain Ridge as a Diamonds dance team co-captain, or even heard me on the radio promoting the Allegany County Health Department's Tobacco Free Coalition as their student ambassador.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Like most mornings, I had breakfast with my mom and my little sister before getting ready for school. As a senior I went into school a little later than the regular start time this past year which leaves time for coffee at the dining room table.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I prepared a speech for consideration for my May 2022 commencement that captures the essence of our high school experience.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I've traveled to seventeen different countries! I feel very fortunate that my family loves to see new things and experience different cultures. I also have a sibling from Uganda and a sibling from South Africa and visiting their birth countries together was the stuff core memories are made of. I also help out and raise funds for Webale Ministries, my family's educational scholarship ministry that covers educational costs for Ugandan children allowing them to attend school.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Read a few pages of whatever book I'm currently into. In my free time I love to visit with Mr. Fred at Main Street Books and pick out a new read.
What do you do for fun? Did I mention that I love to read? I enjoy playing board games with my family (Clue is my absolute favorite)! I hang out with my friends and sushi dates, Locally, I like to attend shows at The Cumberland Theatre or ride bikes along Canal Place and the tow path. I'm a Miner Maniac and also like to attend Mountain Ridge sporting events and cheer on my friends. I also love when we can travel to see my big brother who is currently serving in the US Army.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love Broadway shows.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Maybe it’s the five-minute drive to school or the Friday night lights. Or perhaps it’s going to Clatter and chatting with my favorite barista about their current read. But then again it could be walking into Main Street Books and settling into that big chair I've been reading in since kindergarten. Though, I think it's a combination of all of these things that make me love my hometown so much. I never feel alone when I’m in Allegany County. I know I have at least ten people who can get to me within minutes at any given time. My hometown is my comfort place. It’s where I have experienced some of my most favorite memories. Everyone knows everyone, which can have its downfalls, but comes in handy when you wreck your car and at least three people pull over to ask if they need to call your dad. Every time I walk down Main Street I’m reminded of caroling with my church, performing for the Christmas parade with my dance team, or opening the Halloween parade with my theater group. Every restaurant, store, park, etc. holds some sort of special place in my heart. One of my absolute favorite things that I have grown up doing in Allegany County is driving around with my family, looking at all the Christmas lights while we sip hot chocolate. I've traveled so many places in the world and I can't find that amazingly warm and fuzzy feeling anywhere else.
What two words best describe you? Borrowing from the lyrics of one of my favorite musicals, Waitress, “she is messy but she's kind.”