Emma Shewbridge
21
Just outside of Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Former New Embassy Theatre volunteer and vocalist, former Pet Shelter volunteer, Elderly Care assistant.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Fall back asleep.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Endured watching horror movies with friends.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I can twist my leg almost completely backwards.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Until I pet my cats and drink a glass of chocolate almond milk. It’s better than coffee.
What do you do for fun? I like to draw, animate and write stories. Creating worlds and characters to live in them is always fun.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I still watch some of my favorite shows that I watched as a kid. They’re nostalgic and familiar for me.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It was where I grew up, went to college and made all of my friends.
What two words best describe you? Creative, Nerdy.