Jace Courrier
16
Keyser, West Virginia
How would we “know” you? I would say that I’m most recognizable from my involvement in the arts in the area. I was most recently seen in Macbeth at Cumberland Theatre and I appeared as Ponyboy Curtis in their production of the Outsiders this past September. Later this summer, you can see me as Theo in Apple Alley Players production of Pippin at the Embassy Theater.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was play my guitar.
What is something about you other people would be surprised to learn? When I was seven I recorded scenes for a television pitch of a new show adapted from a series of children’s books. I got the opportunity to meet with the screenwriter and be part of the creative process which was really educational for me.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you do what? My day doesn’t feel complete unless I’m able to exercise in some way. Walking with my family is a huge stress reliever for me so I feel like it’s pretty important to my day.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? If I had to give a guilty pleasure, I’d say lavender lemonade from Queens Point Coffee. They make the best.
Why does the Allegany County area feel like home to you? I was born in Allegany County and having grown up in the area for my entire life, it’s always seemed like a second home to me. Living so close to an artistic community has been such a good outlet for me and has provided me with so many amazing opportunities.
What two words best describe you? Sociable and optimistic