Kathryn Collette
29
My husband and I live in Rawlings, MD.
How would we know you? I graduated as salutatorian from Fort Hill High School in 2010, where I played softball, soccer, and basketball. I played second base for the 2008 State Championship Softball Team which was the first women’s state championship at FH in a team sport since 1954. After high school, I attended the University of Maryland where I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. After graduating with my BSN, I worked as a RN in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at WVU. A few years later I decided to continue my education at Georgetown University where I earned a Master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner. For the last five I have been practicing as a Nurse Practitioner at UPMC Western Maryland OBGYN. I am actively involved at Lighthouse of Hope Church and most people from our church and livestream recognize me from the video announcements which I record with our media team.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I woke up, read my Bible, and drank a cup of coffee.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? One of the most difficult parts of my job as a Nurse Practitioner is relaying bad news to patients regarding test results, biopsies etc. The moment before I walk into the room or call a patient on the phone with bad news, I always get a pit in my stomach knowing this information has the potential to change their future.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I grew up on a small farm right outside of Cumberland. My dad raises beef cattle and we had three horses growing up that I enjoyed riding. Most of my childhood was spent riding the trails, hiking through the woods, and fishing in the pond with my neighborhood friends.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? One of the things I always look forward to at the end of the day is sitting down to eat dinner with my husband. We make it a point to sit at the kitchen table, usually without electronics, and spend time debriefing. We know how important it is to be intentional about spending quality time together.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy reading, drinking good coffee, spending time with friends and family (especially my five nieces and nephews), spending time outdoors, going out for dinner at some of our favorite local restaurants like Fratelli's, Ottaviani's and Giuseppe's. I love going out to brunch, so clearly, I like activities that involve good food! My husband and I also spend a lot of time at Deep Creek Lake in the summer hiking, swimming, and boating. We also enjoy traveling to new places both locally and abroad.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I am a bargain shopper especially when it comes to clothing. I love to find a good deal especially on dress clothes for work. My coworkers are always blown away when I tell them I spent less than $10 on an outfit!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is where I was born and raised. My husband and I both consider it home and where we have chosen to establish our roots and where we plan to raise our own family. We live in a community where you can always find a familiar smiling face when out running errands, and people are always willing to lend a helping hand. We have so much natural beauty in our backyard in the mountains of Western Maryland. Allegany County has so much to offer for those who are willing to see the potential.
What two words best describe you? Empathetic and outgoing