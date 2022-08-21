Kristen Smith.
20
Westernport, Maryland
How would we know you? I am currently an Emergency Medical Technician, or EMT, as well as a firefighter. I work and volunteer at George’s Creek Ambulance Service, Inc. in Lonaconing. I also volunteer with Barton Hose Company, No. 1 and I am also a nursing student at Allegany College of Maryland. You may also recognize me from the cover of the January 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I do every morning is make my bed. I love having a clean, made bed to get into at night.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was drive an ambulance. I am not known for my stellar driving skills.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? One thing about me that others may be surprised to learn is I enjoy being outdoors, especially when I am hunting or fishing.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day is not complete unless I get the chance to leave my house. I am the type of person that always has to be doing something.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy spending most of my time on an ambulance, volunteering or working. I truly love what I do, and I find a lot of fulfillment in helping those in my community. I also love spending time with my labrador retriever, Jaxon.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I enjoy cleaning. I am always cleaning or organizing something.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because this has always been home to me. I am surrounded by my family and friends here. This community has always supported me, so now I am trying to give back and serve them.
What two words best describe you? Motivated and Independent