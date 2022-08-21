Makayla Siebert
26
I am currently living in Cheat Lake, WV with my amazing boyfriend and our three dogs. However, I was born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I feel like I would be known from my previous jobs or my current job. I’m a full time certified eyelash technician. I actually commute to Cumberland everyday for work. My clientele base is a decent size. I work on women 18 to 60 years of age. I’m constantly meeting new people and majority of my clients have been with me since the day I started. Many people will probably question and wonder how doing eyelashes can be impacting to the community. Honestly, I wanted my business to be more than a job or just a way to make money. I wanted my job to serve more of a purpose! Including being a friend or sister to someone who needs it. Each individual set takes anywhere from 2 to 3 in a half hours or even longer. If you think about it that’s a decent amount of time to sit up close and personal with someone you’ve never met before. Whether I’ve never met them or I already know them. I treat every single person with kindness and try to grow a relationship with them. You know for the people in the beauty world and I guarantee they will back me up on this. We all joke around and say “I’m like a therapist” But it’s totally true! I’ve grown great bonds with many of my clients! It’s so rewarding to know I can be that helping hand to someone who needs advice, time to vent or like I said even a friend. My job has even impacted me and my life. It has taught me to stay humble! You never know what someone has been through or what they are going through.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning and what I do every morning is make our bed. Not just because I’m a perfectionist and it looks aesthetically pleasing. But because it gives you somewhat a sense of pride. No matter how your day goes when you come home at least you know you accomplished a task for the day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I tend to be a very positive individual. However, just like everyone else we all have those days that just kick you in the dirt. Sometimes it’s challenging to stay 100% positive every single day. But I try to take the bad and turn it into good.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I feel a lot of people find it hard to approach me. I can definitely come off as a reserved person! Mainly because I guard my heart! But honestly, when you get to know me you’ll realize there is more to me than what I portray sometimes. I’m actually goofy, loving and occasionally awkward!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Honestly, trying to make someone else happy or feel loved is super important to me. Kindness has a ripple effect. I believe what you put into this world you get back!
What do you do for fun? In my free time away from work, I truly find enjoyment from being with my family and friends. The people in my life mean an incredible amount to me. I feel it is important to spend time and cherish moments as much as you can with the people you love.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I would say a guilty pleasure of mine is spending money! If I want something, I just buy it. Telling myself no when it comes to shopping is a problem! My boyfriend always says “you are a bad influence!”
Why does Allegany County feel like home? You just don’t get that “small hometown” feeling! To me, there is something safe about my hometown. I think it’s the comfort of knowing where you are, where to go, and who the people are around you. Recently I’ve been traveling to many places in the United States. Although, everywhere I’ve been is beautiful and it’s fun seeing and doing different things.
What two words best describe you? Determined and strong.