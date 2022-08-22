Nathan Harris
21
Cumberland, Maryland .
How would we know you? I currently work at Chick-fil-A Lavale as a kitchen team lead.
What is the first thing you did this morning? First thing I did this morning? I showered, got ready for the day, made myself some breakfast, coffee, and then went to work.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? This may sound funny but probably get up. I’m not a morning person whatsoever but I sometimes have to do it for my job.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Probably that I was homeschooled because I’m a very social person and great at making new friends.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Probably drink coffee I’m slightly addicted
What do you do for fun? I enjoy visiting local shops and restaurants, especially cute cafes and brunch spots
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Starbucks and candles! They are literally my addictions.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’ve lived here for 16 years and pretty much grew up here. And most of my family lives out here as well so it makes it feel more like home. Also all my friends live around here as well!
What two words best describe you? Sociable and hardworking