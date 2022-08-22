Nathaniel Peck
21
Flintstone, Maryland
How would we know you? I’m a full time nature photographer and remote camera trap specialist. I was the Grand Prize Winner of the 2021 Maryland Natural Resources Photography Contest. I’ve also had three images selected for display in the Cortland Acres Gallery in Thomas, West Virginia. I spend my free time with the Western Maryland Grotto exploring and documenting caves in the area. I’ve served as the Vice President of the Grotto since 2017.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Woke up and immediately went on a short hike to check my remote camera traps to see if any animals happened to come by.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Think of answers to these questions
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I spent five months living in a van in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. While I was there I focused on photographing wildlife; specifically Grizzly Bears and Moose.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Take a photograph
What do you do for fun? I like to do long and challenging bushwacks to remote areas in the mountains to photograph them. I also like to spend hours digging holes to hopefully find entrances into new cave systems. Then we explore and photograph them, and make a highly detailed map of the cave.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I spend a lot of hours every day studying Google Earth looking for cool new local places to hike to.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is filled with amazing natural wonders around every turn. I love living in a place where I am surrounded by stunning beauty, both above and below ground. I want to devote my life to documenting and advocating for the protection of the Central Appalachian Mountains region, which Allegany County is included in.
What two words best describe you? Adventurous and curious