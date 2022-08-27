Rashaan Shives
24
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Most people would know me for playing at Fort Hill.
What was the first thing you did this morning? I helped get my daughter dressed for daycare.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Leaving my daughter to go into work.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? While serving in the military I was responsible for $4.2 million dollars.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Play the PlayStation with my friends after work.
What do you do for fun? Hang out with my family and two dogs, Watch different podcast, creating new content for our show.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love chocolate milk
Why does Allegany County feel like home? While serving in the Army and coming back home and seeing all of the beautiful mountains and tree color is why Allegany County feels like home to me.
What two words best describe you? Leader, Relentless