Russell Ketterman
27
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Some may know me from working at Chick-Fil-A and more recently people may know me from my work as an actor. I’ve been in two independent short films and one independent feature film directed by David Clair-Bennett. I'm an aspiring voice-actor as well.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I tried to have a balanced breakfast which I have not always been the best at.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Pushed myself through a spell of anxiety.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? For some it may be that I am an aspiring actor/voice actor, and aspiring writer.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Go down the Wikipedia rabbit hole of an actor, director, writer, etc. of a person I am curious about.
What do you do for fun? Enjoying art in a lot of different forms like watching a movie/TV series, reading, watching a play. I like to talk walks and enjoy the outdoors when it's nicer out.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I enjoy the heck out of "So bad they're good" films!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? The beautiful scenery and mountains is something I have always associated with home.