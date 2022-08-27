Ryan Shives
25
Cumberland Maryland
How would we know you? Host of the show on Facebook called “Shives and the guys”
What was the first thing you did this morning? Made breakfast for the kids
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Moved furniture from one room to another.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I can drink a quart of chocolate milk in six seconds
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Give my beautiful wife a kiss.
What do you do for fun? Work on our podcast!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Chocolate/ ice cream
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Nothing beats fall and Friday night lights down at Greenway Ave. That’s when it really feels like home!
What two words best describe you? Competitor and leader