Ryan Smith
24
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? Fort Hill football seems to be how most people remember me, but I am also currently in an electrical apprenticeship, active gym body at the YMCA, and a proud benchwarmer for an industrial league softball team.
What was the first thing you did today? First thing when I wake up I brush my teeth and put on some coffee.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Challenging yourself is fundamental to one’s growth and in this current season of life I put myself in situations to struggle a lot. I would say we all embrace that within our group but finding time in a day after working the 9-5 is easily the hardest aspect.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I try to say “yes” to every opportunity/life experience that crosses my path.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day is not complete without accomplishing some type of workout. So many people put in the time and for their paycheck but what do we do for our bodies? My goal is to be well rounded.
What do you do for fun? Live life, a life that’s not fun isn’t worth living so once things are consistently not fun I try something new.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures Oreos, that’s my Achilles heel