Sadie Laree Bennett
17
Barton, Maryland
How would we know you? You may know me by being a member of my family, a friend, or a fellow firefighter or EMT. I am a recent graduate of the “Class of 2022” at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg. I volunteer in my hometown as a firefighter at the Barton Hose Company No. 1, Inc. Also, I am a volunteer EMT for the George’s Creek Ambulance Service in Lonaconing.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I went on a fire call.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I shoveled snow on April 18th, 2022. I’m ready for spring!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was a Girl Scout.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Eat some kind of chicken at least once during the day.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy swimming, traveling, and spending time with my family.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love eating desserts.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in Allegany County and I have never lived anywhere else.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious and Compassionate.