How would we know you? You may know me by being a member of my family, a friend, or a fellow firefighter or EMT.  I am a recent graduate of the “Class of 2022” at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg. I volunteer in my hometown as a firefighter at the Barton Hose Company No. 1, Inc. Also, I am a volunteer EMT for the George’s Creek Ambulance Service in Lonaconing.

What is the first thing you did this morning? I went on a fire call.

What was the most challenging thing you did today? I shoveled snow on April 18th, 2022.  I’m ready for spring!

What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?  I was a Girl Scout.

Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?  Eat some kind of chicken at least once during the day.

What do you do for fun?  I enjoy swimming, traveling, and spending time with my family.

Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures?  I love eating desserts.

Why does Allegany County feel like home?  I grew up in Allegany County and I have never lived anywhere else.

What two words best describe you?  Ambitious and Compassionate.

