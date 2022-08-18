Sean Collette
30
My wife and I live in Rawlings, Maryland
How would we know you? I was born and raised in Cumberland. I graduated from Allegany High School in 2009 where I played football and baseball. I attended Allegany College of Maryland and played baseball for Coach Steve Bazarnic. I then continued to Alderson Broaddus University on a baseball scholarship. I was the center fielder at ABU and was awarded several baseball accolades including Two-Time All American honors, nominated for the Tino Martinez award which is given to the National Player of the Year as well as the Golden Glove award for defensive play. I then attended WVU for a Masters Degree in Safety Management. I am an active member of Lighthouse of Hope Church in Cresaptown and currently work as the Quality and Safety Manager at LB Foster in Bedford.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Drank a cup of coffee
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Leading and managing grown men (the majority older than me) at work tends to be my biggest challenge at this stage in my life.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I played soccer my entire life growing up. Usually on two – three teams a year. When I got to high school, I wanted to play football and get in the weight room. My 9th grade year was my first-time ever playing. I loved everything about the nostalgia that comes along with Cumberland football and the stadium.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Communicate in some form or fashion with my wife.
What do you do for fun? I love the outdoors and enjoy hunting and fishing in Western Maryland year-round. I also enjoy working out at the YMCA and playing golf in my free time.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I can never eat only a little ice cream
Why does Allegany County feel like home? This is where I grew up and where my family and friends live. I love the mountains and my wife and I have made it our home as well.
What two words best describe you? Loyalty and determination