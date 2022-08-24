Seth Loar
31
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I’m a Realtor/Associate Broker with Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services. You may have noticed my name rider on Coldwell Banker signs all over Allegany County. I’m also on the board of directors for the Historic Highlands Association of Realtors and was internationally recognized in 2019 as a Coldwell Banker 30 under 30 awards recipient.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Made a cup of coffee and caught up on emails and new listings.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Taking time to reflect. It's so easy to get caught up in all the craziness of the day and I forget to take 15 minutes just to think. Sometimes 15 minutes to yourself is all you need to turn your day around!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m very quiet and reserved. I prefer to work behind the scenes.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Unwind after work with my wife, Stephanie, and our standard poodles, LaRue and Chester.
What do you do for fun? Vintiquing! I love to treasure hunt for vintage items and antiques.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I have quite a sweet tooth. You might see me at at the Farmers market, but I assure you, I won’t have any vegetables. I’ll be loaded up with lemonade, cinnamon rolls, and cherry turnovers.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County has a natural beauty. The beautiful mountains, the stunning architecture, the rich history, the small-town vibes, and the wonderful people all make it the perfect place to call home.
What two words best describe you? Dedicated and Dependable.