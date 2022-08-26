Shawn Zimmerman
21
Grantsville, Maryland
How would we know you? Most people would recognize me on stage with a guitar in my hands. Since the age of 12, I have been the lead guitarist for my church’s Worship Team and have also performed in other church-related events such as the National Day of Prayer and nights of worship called “Deeper Service” at the Windsor Castle. I am also the guitar player for the FSU Jazz Orchestra and FSU Jazz Combo, and have performed with the Jazz combo at the Deep End Brewhouse and with a Jazz trio at the Toasted Goat Winery, both in Frostburg. During my first semester at Frostburg State University, I performed with the well renowned saxophonist Derek Brown and the Potomac State Jazz band for my first concert at FSU. Along with Jazz, I have also performed on the President’s Concert at FSU, performing works by J.S. Bach and Leo Brouwer. Outside of the church and school bands, I have also performed in local musical productions consisting of The Ring of Fire and The Last Five Years at the Cumberland Theatre, and also the production of the musical Godspell at Fort Hill High School. In both the Allegany and Garrett county areas, I have also performed on my own with a special Christmas Jazz concert at Applebee’s in LaVale and also in “Christmas at the Village” in the Penn Alps Artisan Village in Grantsville. On top of all of these performances, I also create guitar cover videos on my YouTube channel of Rock songs I like and have also written and released an original instrumental song entitled - “Struggle and Victory”.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was I went to the Frostburg State University campus and practiced my guitar in one of the practice rooms.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was trying to find someone to work my shift this weekend so I could go pick up my newly purchased car.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Something about me that other people would be surprised to learn would be that I am a two-time national champion with guitar. Back when I was in Middle and High School, I competed in the National Fine Arts Festival – which was a religious music and arts competition where you competed for scholarship money for specific colleges. I did it more for the experience of performing and competing rather than trying to win scholarship money (mainly because the college I wanted to go to and inevitably ended up going to was not one of the colleges offering scholarships for the competition). In the year 2016, I had received 1st place in the Guitar Solo category and in 2019, I had received 1st place in the Instrumental Solo: Folk category (playing the guitar of course). Along with getting two National titles, I had also placed in the top 3 of each guitar category I competed in for five out of the seven years I competed.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete unless I get a chance to play the guitar. With how busy I am working close to a full time job at the same time as being a full time college student, it’s hard to find time to really do anything, but I do find just enough time to pick up my guitar. Whether it be to practice a piece of music I am preparing for my Senior Guitar Recital at Frostburg State University, learn and record a guitar cover video for my YouTube channel, or even to write together a melody or two that I hear in my head to possibly create into a song, I always find time to do what I love – play guitar.
What do you do for fun? For fun, I like to play the guitar and also write music.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? A guilty pleasure I have is that I enjoy hikes and hiking to scenic overlooks/landmarks. Another guilty pleasure I have is that I enjoy collecting old currency. I have two of every quarter from every state of the old and new quarters.
Why does Allegany County (and its area surrounding) feel like home? To me, this area feels like home because I have grown up here and have also stuck around to receive my Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance at Frostburg State University. I love the small-town atmosphere and the quietness of it, and can’t get enough of all the scenic overlooks and hiking trails that we have here.
What two words best describe you? Determined and dependable.