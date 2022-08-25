Sidda Brock
8, turning 9 this month
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I am a student at South Penn Elementary School. I am a five year student taking tumbling, tap and Jazz at Sally’s Dance Studio and have been doing solo dances for 4 years. I visit the Cumberland Senior Center often and sometimes volunteer there. In addition, I do a lot of fund raisers for my community. I’ve completed a fund raiser for comfort type cases for the Foster Care Children (which is my biggest project), collected items for the homeless veterans and collected items for the Union Rescue Mission and the Office of Housing for Fire Victims. I also donate baskets to other organizations to use for their fund raisers so you can find me out and about town a lot.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I got up and got dressed and helped my pap feed the animals on the farm. I got to collect 6 eggs. I usually just get up and get ready for school.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Getting the feed into the feed bin.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I love to learn new things and different languages. I can count to 10 in 7 different languages
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Hug my mom
What do you do for fun? Play with my cousins Callie and Raidyn. Paint and do crafts. Love to do crafts
What is one thing you would like to see happen in the world when you're a grown up? People being nice to each other again and parents not using phones and TVs to babysit their kids
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born here and I have been here my whole life. I have visited other places but I really like it here. There’s lots to do like hunting, fishing, hiking, swimming and exploring.
What two words best describe you? My class tells me I am kind and respectful and I like those words.