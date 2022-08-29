Steve Mullen
30
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I work at Northrop Grumman but most people in the area would probably recognize me from flag football league and softball leagues/tournaments.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I’m not much of a morning person so definitely getting out of bed
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I get a lot of grief from my friends about this but I prefer cats over dogs. I’m also fascinated with so called “conspiracy theories” Bigfoot, aliens, Government.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Listen to my favorite podcast about what’s going on in today’ world. Government, cryptos, sports anything along those lines.
What do you do for fun? Spend time with family/friends, watch sports, play softball, cornhole anything active
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I can sit and eat a whole gallon of mint chocolate chip ice cream if that counts.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in Baltimore and I moved here when I was 19. I’m here because my wife lived here when we met. The cost of living is cheap also. Now I can say I enjoy my job as well.
What two words best describe you? Goofy and Competitive