Taber Robinette
19
Cumberland Maryland
How would we know you? All my life I have been involved in the performing arts. This includes community theatre, high school marching band and choir, as well as college choir. I also help out at my Church community by being a Cantor for Church services and also helping out with other activities involving the Church youth.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning is make breakfast and get ready to go to my college classes at Allegany College of Maryland.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing for me today was to be able to wake myself up in the morning.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Even though I am constantly involved with the performing arts, I suffer from bad social anxiety. However, I always try to challenge that by throwing myself into situations that may be out of my comfort zone so that I can be more involved and get better with my anxiety.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Listen to music. Whether I stream it or spin it, my day wouldn’t be made unless I get to experience it with my own personal soundtrack.
What do you do for fun? I really enjoy writing. This includes music or stories. I find it to be a wonderful way to express my creativity and emotions.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I enjoy ghost hunting and learning about the paranormal until it ends up scaring me.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is where I was raised. Nothing feels more familiar than home. Everyone knows each other so it is very easy to communicate and get together to plan something great. A lot of this area is nostalgic to me which is why I love to reminisce in it.
What two words best describe you?Creative and involved.