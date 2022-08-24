Todd Logsdon
31
Lifelong resident of Frostburg, Maryland
How would we know you? I wear many hats, as they say. Presently, I teach Social Studies (U.S. History, Government, and Historical Research Methods) at Mountain Ridge High School. Best career move I've ever made. I love my job and my students, and it is one of the few professions where you regularly see the reward of your efforts. I am active in the Allegany County Republican Party and the Maryland GOP. Since 2018, I have served on the Republican State Central Committee as a representative of Allegany County, and I am presently a candidate for Allegany County Commissioner. I try to be as active as possible in the community. For many years (until COVID started) I also hosted trivia night every Wednesday at LG's Pizzeria & Pub in Frostburg. I am a member of the Board of Trustees for the Frostburg Museum Association and a member of the Frostburg Fire Department, Mountain Lodge #99 AF&AM, and the Frostburg Elks.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Made the bed
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Answered this survey (I hate talking about myself). And second hardest? The Sunday crossword puzzle. (I did not finish it.)
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I once tried out for Jeopardy. I made it to the live auditions in DC, but never got the call to go to California. One of these days…
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Have ice cream (absolutely any kind. I'm not picky)
What do you do for fun? I have fun all the time. As the world's okay-est trumpet player, I look forward every summer to playing in the Frostburg Arion Band. The Arion Band is one of the oldest, continuously-performing community bands in the USA. The name Arion comes from a poet and musician in Ancient Greece who has served as the inspiration for many musically-inclined groups throughout history. We were founded in 1877 by a group of German immigrants who came to Frostburg to work in the mines. This wonderful group of musicians has a great time playing at community festivals, senior centers, and all around Allegany County. I have made a ton of friends, and it gives me a reason to look forward to Mondays (rehearsal night). I am also a volunteer firefighter with the Frostburg Fire Department. I am here to serve and protect the citizens of our area when the need arises, and I am most proud to serve alongside my dad and brother in the “family business.” I golf (poorly), I have a 1974 Chevy Nova that I love to play around with, I have a pretty big family that keeps me busy, and my fiancé and I are planning a wedding and an election at the same time. In the unlikely event that we are both free at the same time, we love to travel, especially to the beach.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I wouldn't say that I take “pleasure” in this, but I have a knack for spotting the Maryland Flag being flown upside-down. Probably once a week I catch it somewhere (people's houses, government buildings, etc.) Oh, and binge watching. When we start a new show, that’s the only thing we’re watching until it’s over. If you want to know anything about The Crown, The West Wing, Schitt's Creek, Archer, Seinfeld, Scrubs, or Game of Thrones, I’m your man.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is my home because it’s where my heart is. I am proud of my community and the people I interact with who are motivated to make things better. It's a place where you know everyone, even if you can't remember how you know them. It's a place where people encourage one another, where people are genuinely happy for others' successes, and where support for kids, small businesses, and community organizations is important to everyone. Allegany County is also where my history is. I have ancestors buried all over Allegany County from Westernport to Oldtown, some dating all the way back to the Revolution. I worship in the same church where my great-grandparents were married. Anytime I drive down-state, my favorite site to see is the cut at Sideling, because it means I'm almost home.
What two words best describe you? Determined. Optimistic