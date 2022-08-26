Wesley C. Mason
28
Originally and proudly from Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? I am a concert violinist. I’ve been performing in the community since I was about 7/8 years old. I’ve performed with the Allegany Community Symphony Orchestra as well as various groups in The tri-state area. I’ve performed in many churches, B’er Chayim Temple, and even the Federal Correctional Institution (Cumberland). I have also performed in seven countries and many states. I studied for three years in Russia with a great violinist (Valentina Gonchorova).
What is the first thing you did this morning? I went for a 3 mile run
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Booking flights for upcoming performances around the United States.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have my motorcycle license. I also recently sold my house so I’m just traveling and performing.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Go for a run
What do you do for fun? Paint, read, box, biking, make music with friends, cook, eat, hiking around the tristate area.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love country music. Like Charlie Daniels, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, etc.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? This is where I was born and reared. Being from Allegany County has prepared me for word travel. We have been taught to be self reliant and independent, mainly because we are at least an hour drive away from any large city. I consider this to be one of the greatest attributes being from Cumberland has been instilled in me. So no matter where in the world I am, I’m a Cumberlander from Allegany County. “You can take the boy outta Cumberland but you can’t take the Cumberland outta the boy.”
What two words best describe you? Teachable. Zealous.