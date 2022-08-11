What are you reading?
How to stop the “Summer Slide” here at home
Call it Summer Brain Drain or Summer Slide—but the loss of academic skills over the summer among school-aged children is not nearly as fun as those titles seem to suggest. As the saying goes, “use it or lose it.” With the average child reading a mere six hours over the summer break – that’s six hours the entire summer -- it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Summer Slide is very real.
This poses a problem for the child who doesn’t retain what he or she learned the previous year and it means that educators spend the first few weeks of the school year reteaching the materials from the previous one. The situation is frustrating for the student and a drain on resources for educators and administrators. It also creates a lag in mastering new concepts and may place students and educators behind the expected learning schedule placing them in danger of not covering everything in the curriculum for that year.
Younger children and children from lower income backgrounds are at greater risk for the most learning loss. According to an article published by Scholastic, “Children from low-income families are also disproportionately affected by the Summer Slide, in ways that can affect them years into their education. In fact… more than half of the gap in reading scores between low-income ninth graders and their middle-income peers could be attributed to differences in summer learning accumulated between first and fifth grade.”
That’s where the Energy Express Literacy Program in Mineral County, West Virginia comes in and how funds from the Community Trust Foundation is addressing the summer slide – particularly in Mineral County.
It seeks to combat those challenges by ensuring local elementary school students “maintain reading levels during summer months through creative, colorful and captivating uses of art, drama and vocabulary.” The program also provides children with two nutritious meals each day, helping students with food stability during the summer months.
With the help of volunteers and mentors, nearly 200 students across three sites enjoy rotating twenty-minute learning stations from breakfast through lunch, including a daily one-on-one read aloud session to further enhance comprehension and fluency in this six week, summer reading and nutrition program. The Energy Express Literacy Program in Mineral County is also the longest-running program in the state. It’s been in operation for 25 years.
Much of the success of the program can be attributed to the consistent, committed leadership of Margaret Miltenberger, 4-H & Family Extension Agent for West Virginia University’s Extension Service-Mineral County and the hard work of her team, including three site supervisors. Miltenberger is inspired each year by the results they see.
“Educators who end up teaching the program attendees in the fall say they can consistently spot participants in and out of the classroom, not only because of their academic aptitude and interest but also their group skills in working and interacting with others.”
The program thrives on a collaborative model relying on community volunteer involvements and funding. In addition to other funding sources, the Energy Express Literacy Program was the recipient of two consecutive five-year grants from the Naylor Family Trust Fund, a fund designed to support educational experiences in the Appalachian Region of Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral Counties.
The Fund was established through the Community Trust Foundation, which grants out money to local charitable programs and organizations in support of important initiatives like education and youth leadership.
CTF helps match philanthropic giving with charitable programs and organizations that fit the donors’ vision and goals. Funds can be seeded for any amount starting at $10,000 and the funds will stay local for the designated community good. The Energy Express Literacy Program is just one example of how the region can be strengthened by CTF working in partnership with donors and community groups.
Parents interested in the Energy Express Literacy Program can contact their local WVU Extension office, while individuals interested in contributing funds to a program like this one, or creating their own, should contact the Community Trust Foundation to learn more.
CTF is a public foundation created with gifts from donors committed to causes in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral Counties. CTF grants to local nonprofit organizations working to build a stronger community in the areas of Arts and Historical Preservation, Health and Wellness, Vibrant Communities and Thriving Environment, and Education and Youth Leadership. For more information, email ctf@ctfinc.org, 301-876-9172, or visit www.ctfinc.org.